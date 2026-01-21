Wild Oats is Back and Leading a Real Food Movement Rooted in Food Production that Does Less Harm

Pioneering natural and organic leader will relaunch with first-ever Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) cold-pressed smoothies and juices alongside an assortment of ROC™ and certified organic and humane eggs

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors , a leading North American distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh foods, today announced the reintroduction of Wild Oats as a new consumer packaged goods brand committed to more sustainable and responsible food production. The brand is launching with the first and only Regenerative Organic Certified ® (ROC™) juices and smoothies, as well as pasture-raised ROC™ eggs, and a variety of free-range and pasture-raised organic egg offerings. The ROC™ program, overseen by the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), is the gold standard for regenerative organic agriculture, with rigorous requirements for soil health, animal welfare, and humane treatment of workers.





Purpose-driven resource protection is more important than ever. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) estimates that 52% of global agricultural land is degraded1. Additionally, studies have shown that conventional, industrial agriculture contributes nearly 25% of the emissions driving the climate crisis2, demonstrating that now is the time to take meaningful action.

Wild Oats aims to “unsus” the system via radical transparency, calling out what’s wrong in our food system, highlighting what’s right and constantly pursuing better food, better conditions for animals, and better lives for farmers. Founded as a national grocery chain nearly 40 years ago, Wild Oats pioneered making natural and organic food more accessible. Today’s Wild Oats is building on that heritage by inviting consumers back to a community united by a shared vision of food produced more regeneratively and equitably.

“We are proud to reignite the spirit of the Wild Oats brand to, once again, propel the food industry forward,” said Will Rosenheimer, Brand Director at Wild Oats. “Our goal is to spark a revolution that will be regeneratively cultivated, free range, and ethically-sourced, and we won’t stop until we reach every category and aisle in the grocery store.”

Consumers are clearly hungry for the type of change Wild Oats is championing, as evidenced by increasing demand for more regenerative and sustainable options at retail. According to ROA, the number of ROC™ products on-shelf jumped 71% from 2023–20243, and sales of ROC™ products totaled more than $200M over the last year4. While many brands talk about supporting regenerative organic agriculture, Wild Oats lives it. All Wild Oats products are organic and ROC™ or as close to certification as possible, following ROA standards. Wild Oats products include:

Wild Oats Regenerative Organic Juice and Smoothies : The first ROC™ cold-pressed juices and smoothies, these innovative beverages are made from 100% juice, with no added sugar, and packaged in glass bottles. Flavors include: Pomegranate Juice Pear Juice Apricot Juice Watermelon Juice Green Smoothie Mixed Berry Smoothie Tropical Smoothie

Wild Oats Eggs: Wild Oats eggs are sourced from hens that enjoy a 100% organic diet and year-round access to roam, forage, perch, and bathe outdoors. All products are certified organic and Certified Humane, making them some of the most sustainable and ethical eggs available today. Varieties include: Pasture-Raised Regenerative Organic Eggs (12 count) Pasture-Raised Organic Eggs (12 count & 18 count) Free Range Organic Eggs (12 count)

are sourced from hens that enjoy a 100% organic diet and year-round access to roam, forage, perch, and bathe outdoors. All products are certified organic and Certified Humane, making them some of the most sustainable and ethical eggs available today. Varieties include:





In addition to bringing new ROC™ products to grocery shelves, Wild Oats is proud to support the regenerative organic revolution as a member of ROA’s Allies program. As an ROA Ally, Wild Oats joins an impressive cohort of mission-driven brands championing regenerative practices and sourcing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wild Oats as the newest member of our ROA Allies program,” said Christopher Gergen, CEO at Regenerative Organic Alliance. “Through the support of mission-minded ROA Allies like Wild Oats, we’re able to further prove that agriculture can restore ecosystems, uplift people, and nourish the planet. ROA Allies are crucial to our pursuit of healthier soil, improved animal welfare, and economic stability and fairness for farmers, ranchers, and workers around the world.”

Wild Oats will offer the first tastes of its ROC™ juices, smoothies and eggs at the KeHE Summer Show , February 4–5, 2026, in Denver. Retail availability of Wild Oats products will be regularly updated on the brand’s website ( WildOats.com ) and social channels (Instagram: @ wildoats_87 , Facebook: @ wildoats87 and YouTube: @ Wildoats87 ). While launching with breakfast-focused offerings, Wild Oats plans to capitalize on and further accelerate growing demand for more regeneratively cultivated products by introducing new items targeting a variety of dayparts in the coming year.

About Wild Oats

Wild Oats is on a mission to fix a broken food system through a revolution rooted in regenerative agriculture. All Wild Oats juice, smoothie and egg products are Regenerative Organic Certified ® (ROC™) or are sourced using ROC™ standards. Wild Oats proudly serves consumers and partners with suppliers and farmers who share the belief that regenerative agriculture is essential for building a healthier, more just food system. Visit www.wildoats.com and follow on social media (Instagram: @ wildoats_87 , Facebook: @ wildoats87 and YouTube: @ Wildoats87 ).

About KeHE Distributors LLC

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is a leading distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. KeHE, a 100% employee-owned company with over 8,000 employees, is a Certified B Corporation and drives its mission of serving to make lives better throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

