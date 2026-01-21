Aircraft Altimeters Research Report 2026: $1.86 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Altimeters Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft altimeters market has witnessed robust growth, with a significant increase from $1.24 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.86 billion by 2030, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This expansion is driven by the adoption of advanced digital and integrated altimeter systems in both commercial and military aviation, along with the rise of altimeter applications in UAVs and drones. The sector's growth is further backed by the integration of altimeters with automated flight control and navigation systems and the retrofitting of older aircraft fleets.

Air travel growth remains a key factor driving the demand for aircraft altimeters. Increased global air travel, evidenced by a 5.9% rise in passengers carried by U.S. airlines in December 2024, underscores the critical need for accurate altitude measurement to ensure safe navigation and regulatory compliance. As economic activity boosts disposable incomes, the ripple effect of increased travel bolsters the demand for advanced altimeter technologies.

Leading companies such as Honeywell International Inc. and FreeFlight Systems are pioneering the development of radar altimeter systems. Honeywell recently secured a $103 million contract with the U.S. Army to replace legacy APN-209 units, enhancing reliability and performance. Similarly, FreeFlight Systems has joined hands with Air Dallas Instruments to advance 5G altimeter retrofits for King Air aircraft, aligning with evolving airspace regulations and safety standards.

Noteworthy market players include Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Safran Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd., and more. As the market expands, North America stands as the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing area. However, evolving trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, impacting costs for imported components essential for advanced altimeters. This dynamic encourages domestic manufacturing and stronger regional supply chain resilience, albeit with potential delays in fleet modernization.

The comprehensive aircraft altimeters market research report offers invaluable insights into global market size, regional distributions, competitor shares, and emerging trends. Covering key geographies such as Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA, the report empowers stakeholders with critical data necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of the aircraft altimeters sector. The market comprises sales of critical components like altimeter test sets, altitude transducers, and integrated flight display units, with values reflecting direct manufacturer sales and related services.

Overall, the aircraft altimeters market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements and the burgeoning demand for precision aviation instruments amidst ever-increasing global air travel.

Report Scope:

Types covered: Barometric, Radar, Laser, and GPS Altimeters.

Aircraft types: Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAVs.

Applications: Civil, Military, General, Commercial, and Business Aviation.

End-users: OEMs, Aftermarket stakeholders.

Key Companies Mentioned: Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Safran Group, L3Harris Technologies, and Garmin Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



