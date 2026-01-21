Wide Body Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Research Report 2026: $30+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Key market opportunities include the adoption of digital and automated maintenance solutions, expansion in emerging markets, sustainable MRO practices, and AI integration for aircraft health monitoring. Demand is driven by growing air travel, fleet expansion, and regional service enhancements.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wide Body Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wide body aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market has demonstrated strong growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding. From $23.08 billion in 2025, the market is anticipated to reach $24.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trend is driven by factors including the expansion of the global commercial airline fleet, increased air travel demand, advancements in diagnostic and predictive maintenance technologies, adherence to regulatory and safety standards, and strategic partnerships among MRO service providers.

Forecasts indicate that the wide body aircraft MRO market will grow to $30.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Influential factors fueling this growth include the adoption of digital and automated maintenance solutions, the rising presence of wide-body aircraft fleets in emerging markets, an emphasis on sustainable MRO practices, and the integration of predictive analytics and AI for aircraft monitoring. Emerging trends will focus on predictive maintenance, interior refurbishment, regulatory compliance, and enhanced line maintenance capabilities.

The consistently increasing demand for air travel significantly contributes to MRO market growth. Notably, international air traffic witnessed a 13.6% increase in 2024, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), highlighting the escalating need for reliable and efficient maintenance solutions. This growth is further complemented by major companies focusing on regional service expansion, advanced diagnostics, and achieving global certifications to enhance repair efficiency and support services.

Significant regional activity includes the September 2025 launch of Acron Aviation's new MRO center in Bangalore, India, which aims to deliver faster turnaround and localized support, reducing dependency on overseas operations. Similarly, Adani Enterprises' acquisition of Air Works MRO Services for $47 million in December 2024 aims to solidify India's aviation infrastructure, enhancing both civilian and military MRO service capabilities.

Major industry players include Boeing Global Services, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., and others, with North America leading the market in 2025, followed by rapid growth in Asia-Pacific. However, the market dynamic is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, which have affected costs and supply chains, prompting local manufacturing and diversification opportunities.

The wide body aircraft MRO market report provides comprehensive statistics and insights, covering market size, regional shares, key competitors, trends, and opportunities. It offers a holistic view of the current and future state of the industry, delivering valuable analysis for stakeholders navigating this fast-evolving sector.

Market Coverage:

  • Service Types: Airframe, Engine, Component Maintenance, Urgent Repairs, Modifications
  • Components: Airframe, Avionics, Landing Gear, Hydraulics, Electrical
  • End Users: Commercial and Cargo Airlines, Government, Corporate
  • Key Companies Highlighted: Boeing Global Services, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., ST Engineering, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines, Delta TechOps

Companies Featured

  • Boeing Global Services
  • Airbus SE
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd.
  • Lufthansa Technik AG
  • MTU Aero Engines AG
  • Delta TechOps
  • Iberia Maintenance S.A
  • Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.
  • Turkish Technic Inc.
  • AAR Corp.
  • SR Technics Switzerland AG
  • Sabena Technics SAS
  • SIA Engineering Company Limited
  • Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited
  • Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited (JorAMCo)
  • MRO Holdings Inc.
  • Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance
  • FL Technics UAB
  • TAP Maintenance and Engineering S.A

