Pest Control Expert Chris David of Staten Island, NY, Identifies Early Signs of Infestation in HelloNation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the first signs of a hidden pest infestation, and why do so many homeowners miss them? A HelloNation article featuring Pest Control Expert Chris David of Recon Pest Control Inc. of Staten Island, NY, offers answers by breaking down the subtle, yet critical, early indicators that pests may be present inside a home, long before the damage becomes obvious.

The article explains that most infestations begin quietly. While many people assume pest problems are easy to detect, the article points out that the earliest stages usually involve subtle hints that are easy to ignore. Among the most common early warning signs of pests are soft or distant noises. Scratching sounds at night, for instance, can indicate rodents or wildlife moving behind walls, especially when the rest of the house is still. These noises are often brushed off as normal creaks or plumbing sounds, delaying proper action.

According to the article, pest odors also rank high on the list of often-missed signs. Faint ammonia-like smells or musty scents coming from attics or crawl spaces can be connected to nesting materials, droppings, or even dead pests that remain out of sight. These odors frequently go unnoticed in less-used areas of a home, which pests take advantage of.

The article also highlights the presence of pest droppings as a key indicator of a hidden pest infestation. While they may look like crumbs or dirt, these droppings are typically found in garages, utility rooms, or basements. Once spotted, they almost always mean that pests have already moved in and established routines inside the structure.

The article warns that wood damage can indicate advanced pest activity. The piece explains how pests like termites or carpenter ants create internal structural issues before any visible evidence appears. Signs like blistered paint or hollow-sounding walls are easy to miss but may point to serious termite damage if left unchecked.

The article emphasizes the link between environmental changes and pest problems. For example, unexplained indoor humidity in one room may be due to pests that thrive in damp spaces. Other overlooked signals include doors or windows sticking due to shifting wood from moisture, which can be tied back to pest activity.

Another less obvious but highly telling sign covered in the article is grease or rub marks along walls or baseboards. These are left behind by rodents repeatedly traveling the same routes. Since these marks usually appear in corners or low-traffic areas, homeowners rarely notice them until the infestation becomes widespread.

The article even addresses behavioral changes in household pets. Dogs or cats that scratch at walls or seem agitated at night may be reacting to pests humans can’t yet detect. Their heightened senses often pick up scratching sounds at night or pest odors long before people do.

The article concludes by explaining that small exterior problems, like gaps in siding or loose vents, can be the starting point of a hidden pest infestation. Once inside, pests seek out hidden areas like wall voids and attics, allowing them to reproduce and expand their presence without being seen.

Timely action is crucial. The article makes clear that waiting until pests are visible increases the likelihood of structural harm, health concerns, and costly repairs. Spotting early warning signs of pests gives homeowners the best chance to act fast, protect their property, and reduce long-term damage.

The article, The Early Warning Signs of a Hidden Pest Infestation Most Homeowners Miss , features insights from Chris David, Pest Control Expert of Staten Island, NY

