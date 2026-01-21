Chem-Bio Protective Aircraft Filter Research Report 2026: $2.17 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chem-Bio Protective Aircraft Filter Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The chem-bio protective aircraft filter market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to expand from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $1.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a significant CAGR of 8.1%. This surge is primarily driven by heightened focus on safety for aircraft crew and passengers, the integration of advanced air filtration technologies in military and commercial aircraft, and the continuous improvements in activated carbon and high-efficiency filter materials. Regulatory mandates for in-flight air quality and collaborations between aircraft manufacturers and filter technology providers further fuel this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to climb to $2.17 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 7.9%. Key factors contributing to this forecast include the development of multi-threat chem-bio filters for next-generation aircraft and the integration of these filters with cabin ventilation and air monitoring systems. Increasing demand from defense and special mission aircraft and a focus on lightweight and energy-efficient designs are also pivotal.

Commercial aviation's expansion, prompted by rising passenger numbers and increased demand for air travel, is a major catalyst for adopting chem-bio protective aircraft filters. As highlighted by Eurostat, air passengers in the EU reached 973 million in 2023, marking a 19.3% increase from the previous year. This growing commercial aviation sector underscores the rising need for advanced filtration systems that safeguard passengers against chemical and biological threats, ensuring enhanced in-flight air quality and operational reliability.

Innovation is at the forefront, with companies like MANN+HUMMEL pioneering nanofiber-enhanced multilayer cabin filtration systems. These advanced filters trap submicron particles, volatile compounds, and microbial threats while maintaining optimal airflow, even amid fluctuating temperature and humidity. Such innovations promise improved protective efficiency and operational compatibility.

The market landscape is also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s acquisition of ILC Dover LP for $2.32 billion, expanding its role in the life sciences sector. Leading firms such as Safran S.A., Arconic Corporation, and Saab AB are driving the industry forward with cutting-edge filtration solutions.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs present both challenges and opportunities, affecting supply chains and prompting innovation in domestic production.

This comprehensive market overview includes regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and strategic opportunities. The report offers a detailed perspective on the chem-bio protective aircraft filter industry, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate the evolving market landscape. The industry revolves around advanced filtration systems that protect against harmful agents, crucial for maintaining the safety and readiness of aircraft crews and passengers.

The market's product range encompasses particulate filters, gas or vapor filters, and combination filters, utilizing materials like activated carbon and HEPA. These filters are vital across military, commercial, and cargo aircraft sectors, distributed through OEMs and aftermarket channels in diverse regions such as Australia, China, Germany, and the USA.

In summary, the chem-bio protective aircraft filter market represents a dynamic sector poised for significant growth, shaped by technological advancements, regulatory demands, and increasing commercial aviation activities. This growth trajectory positions stakeholders for strategic opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Report Highlights:

Market Characteristics: Analysis of market structure, size, historic and forecast growth, product features, and innovation trends.

Analysis of market structure, size, historic and forecast growth, product features, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: A comprehensive overview of the value chain, from raw materials to supplier dynamics.

A comprehensive overview of the value chain, from raw materials to supplier dynamics. Trends and Strategies: Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation.

Insights into digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examination of regulations, investment flows, and funding trends.

Examination of regulations, investment flows, and funding trends. Market Size & Growth: Detailed market size data and growth projections, considering influential factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical shifts.

Detailed market size data and growth projections, considering influential factors like AI, automation, and geopolitical shifts. Market Attractiveness and Competition: In-depth competitive analysis, market scoring frameworks, and geographic market evaluations.

In-depth competitive analysis, market scoring frameworks, and geographic market evaluations. Key Companies: Safran S.A., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Saab AB, Donaldson Company Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Particulate Filters; Gas or Vapor Filters; Combination Filters

Material: Activated Carbon; HEPA; Fiberglass

Distribution Channel: OEM; Aftermarket

Application: Military, Commercial, Cargo Aircraft

End-User: Defense; Commercial Aviation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Arconic Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

Saab AB

Donaldson Company Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

MSA Safety Incorporated

Filtration Group Corporation

Pall Corporation

Survitec Group Limited

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

ILC Dover LP

Heinen & Hopman Engineering B.V.

HDT Global Inc.

Avon Protection Systems Inc.

VACCO Industries Inc.

EMCEL Filters Ltd.

Temet Oy

APC Filtration Inc.

AirBoss Defense Group Ltd.

Porvair plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zem8vk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment