KELLER, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do the numbers 30/60/25 on a Texas auto insurance policy actually mean? A HelloNation article answers this question by breaking down how liability coverage works and why these minimum limits may not provide enough protection. The feature includes guidance from Insurance Expert James Vandespyker of James Vandespyker - State Farm in Keller, TX.

The article explains that the 30/60/25 numbers refer to the state’s minimum insurance limits. These are the lowest liability coverage levels Texas drivers must carry to legally operate a vehicle. According to the article, many drivers assume these limits are enough to fully protect them after an accident. However, the article points out that these figures are a starting point, not a safety net.

The first number, 30, refers to bodily injury liability per person. This means a policy will cover up to $30,000 in medical costs for one individual if the policyholder is at fault in an accident. The article notes that emergency care, hospital stays, and follow-up treatment can quickly exceed this amount. Many drivers are not aware that injury claims often include lost wages and rehabilitation, which can push costs even higher.

The second number, 60, sets the total amount the policy will pay for bodily injuries to all people in one accident. If multiple people are hurt, the $60,000 limit is divided among them. The article highlights how this cap can be reached quickly in a multi-vehicle crash or when multiple passengers are involved. Any costs beyond that limit can become the driver’s personal responsibility.

The third number, 25, covers property damage liability. This pays for damage the policyholder causes to another person’s car or property. The article explains that with the price of new vehicles continuing to rise, the $25,000 coverage limit may not be enough. Repairs to vehicles with modern safety systems or damage to structures like fences and utility poles can go beyond that amount.

Throughout the article, Insurance Expert James Vandespyker provides important context for drivers in Keller, TX. The article points out that traffic in communities like Keller includes commuters, families, and commercial vehicles. Accidents in these conditions can create complicated claims, which often exceed the state’s minimum insurance limits. When policy limits are exhausted, the injured parties may pursue compensation directly from the at-fault driver, putting personal assets at risk.

The article also explains how raising liability coverage can help drivers protect themselves. Many people choose higher limits to reduce the chance of paying out of pocket for injury or property claims. According to the article, the cost of additional protection is often less than expected when compared to the financial impact of an uncovered loss. The article also introduces options like underinsured motorist coverage and medical payments coverage, which can fill gaps left by liability insurance.

Another point raised in the article is the importance of reviewing coverage as personal circumstances change. Buying a home, increasing savings, or adding teen drivers can raise financial risk. Adjusting coverage to match these changes helps ensure that protection keeps up with life’s developments. The article encourages Texas drivers to treat their auto insurance policy as a living document that should evolve over time.

The article concludes by emphasizing that 30/60/25 is the legal minimum but not a complete solution. According to the article, understanding how Texas auto insurance works and what 30/60/25 really covers helps drivers make informed choices that align with their financial goals.

What 30/60/25 Really Means for Texas Drivers features insights from James Vandespyker, Insurance Expert of Keller, TX.

