Chroma Technology Announces Sale of 89 North to Oxxius

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chroma Technology Corp today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary, 89 North, an expert in the development of advanced laser-based illumination systems, to Oxxius Inc, a France-based company.

Oxxius is a recognized leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-performance lasers and combiners. The transaction positions both companies for accelerated growth while allowing Chroma Technology to continue its focus on advanced optical filter technologies and growth in related products.

Through this acquisition, Oxxius will gain an operational and commercial presence in the United States to better support customers across North America, one of the industry’s most dynamic markets, while leveraging 89 North’s established reputation as the developer and provider of a leading-edge laser light source technology and relationships.

The acquisition recognizes the strength, expertise, and innovation of 89 North and its employees, whose talent and deep application knowledge have built a trusted reputation with customers. Oxxius plans to continue operating 89 North from its existing facility in Williston, Vermont, and retain the current team.

For 89 North, the transaction provides access to Oxxius’ laser development expertise and resources, enabling faster new product development as well as expanded presence in European and non-microscopy markets.

“Chroma is proud of 89’s accomplishments and appreciative of the strong reputation and customer base they have built. With the synergies that Oxxius brings, they are well positioned to thrive while continuing to provide the consistent product quality, reliable supply, and outstanding support that our customers have come to expect,” said Newell Lessell, CEO Chroma Technology

“This acquisition represents a major step forward for our company,” said Thierry Georges, Oxxius President and CTO. “89 North’s solutions are an excellent fit with our portfolio. They will enhance our innovation capabilities while providing us with a strategically important local presence in the United States. This transaction also accelerates our next stage of growth, increases our visibility and strengthens our competitiveness for the long term.”

Following the transaction, Chroma Technology, 89 North, and Oxxius will continue to collaborate as customers and development partners, mutually supporting each other’s product development and growth, ensuring continuity for customers and ongoing innovation across applications.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Chroma Technology

Chroma Technology is a leading manufacturer and OEM supplier of high-performance optical filters for a wide range of applications, including healthcare, biomedical research, remote sensing, machine vision, and aerospace. With a reputation built on dedicated customer service, Chroma is committed to serving the scientific and technical communities. Chroma offers an extensive product catalog and custom solutions tailored to our customers’ specific needs.

About 89 North

89 North is a US award-winning optical engineering design and manufacturing firm located in the Burlington, Vermont area. The company specializes in advanced illumination and imaging systems for life-science, biomedical, and industrial research. 89 North’s expertise in laser and imaging system design is recognized by scientists and engineers worldwide.

About Oxxius

Founded in Lannion in 2002, Oxxius specializes in the development and manufacture of high-performance lasers and photonics solutions. Driven by a team of passionate experts, the company contributes to advancing research and innovation in France and internationally, serving life science, metrology and industrial markets.

