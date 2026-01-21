Aircraft Computers Research Report 2026: $8.61 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Computers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft computers market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue expanding. The market size is expected to increase from $6.43 billion in 2025 to $6.82 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the early adoption of air data computers, increasing integration of avionics control computers, and development of onboard maintenance computers. The demand for communication control computers and the expansion of aircraft electronic systems requiring reliable computing platforms have also played significant roles.

Looking ahead, the aircraft computers market is anticipated to reach $8.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%. This growth can be linked to the adoption of advanced computing architectures, high-performance processors, AI-enabled algorithms, digital and connected aircraft initiatives, and advancements in technological reliability and cybersecurity. Trends include a shift towards integrated computing architectures, lightweight aviation electronics, modular platforms, and enhanced predictive maintenance systems.

The rising air traffic is a significant driver for the expansion of the aircraft computers market. As air traffic increases, the requirement for advanced flight control and communication systems rises. For instance, the International Air Transport Association reported a 36.9% increase in revenue passenger kilometers in 2023 compared to 2022. Consequently, the growth of tourism and air traffic is fostering the demand for efficient aircraft computers.

Significant technological innovations in the market include digital predictive maintenance to improve operational efficiency. This technology enables data analytics and real-time monitoring, anticipating equipment failures and minimizing downtime. In June 2023, Embraer S.A. launched the next generation of the AHEAD tool, enhancing digital predictive maintenance for commercial aviation. Safran S.A.'s acquisition of Collins Aerospace's flight control business in July 2025 aims to solidify its leadership in flight control systems.

The market is home to key players such as BAE Systems plc, Cobham plc, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins-RTX Corporation, Saab AB, Thales Group, and more. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others also contributing to market growth.

However, changing trade relations and tariffs globally pose challenges to the market. Tariffs are impacting costs for critical electronic components used in aviation computers. This situation is prompting localized production and supply chain diversification, potentially yielding long-term benefits.

This press release presents a comprehensive overview of the aircraft computers market, providing insights into trends, growth factors, and challenges. The report offers valuable data on market size, growth prospects, major players, and future outlook. As the market evolves, the continuous adoption of innovative solutions will be crucial for companies aiming to maintain competitive advantages.

