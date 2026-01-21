Aviva Canada Announces $250,000 in Funding to Team Rubicon Canada to Strengthen Disaster Response and Preparedness and Better Protect Canadians

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by a shared commitment to protect Canadians, strengthen community resilience and improve how Canada prepares for and responds to disasters, Aviva Canada (Aviva) today announced $250,000 in funding to Team Rubicon Canada, a registered charity and veteran-led humanitarian organization that supports communities before, during and after disasters and crises. The funding will support disaster response, mitigation, and preparedness efforts across Canada.

This partnership comes as Team Rubicon Canada marks its 10th year of service in Canada, a decade defined by growing climate-driven disasters, risks and increasing demands on communities and the organizations that support them.

“With severe weather becoming a defining challenge for communities, our focus must remain on protecting Canadians and building resilience,” says Susan Penwarden, Managing Director, Personal Lines at Aviva Canada. “Through working with Team Rubicon Canada, we’re ensuring help reaches those affected in the critical hours and days after a disaster, when support matters most. By pairing immediate relief with long-term preparedness, we can make a meaningful difference for Canadians facing the growing impacts of severe weather events.”

As an insurance group, Aviva sees firsthand the increasingly devastating impacts of severe weather-related events on communities coast-to-coast. Through its support of Team Rubicon’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, Aviva is helping to strengthen Canada’s ability to anticipate, withstand, and recover from climate-driven events, supporting a safer, climate-ready future for all Canadians.

Aviva’s support will help enhance Team Rubicon Canada’s operational readiness, including the training and deployment of its volunteer workforce - known as Greyshirts - comprised of veterans, first responders and skilled civilians. Funding will also support disaster mitigation and preparedness initiatives designed to reduce long-term community impacts and speed recovery when disasters occur.

Aviva employees will have hands-on volunteer opportunities alongside Team Rubicon Canada missions, allowing them to contribute their time and skills. Aviva and Team Rubicon Canada will also collaborate on advocacy efforts focused on strengthening and streamlining disaster response and preparedness systems across Canada.

“Strong partnerships are essential to effective disaster response,” said Mischa Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Team Rubicon Canada. “As we mark 10 years of service to Canadian communities, Aviva’s investment allows us to better prepare our volunteers, respond more quickly when disasters strike, and work toward a more coordinated and resilient disaster response system across Canada.”

A member of the federal government’s Humanitarian Workforce, Team Rubicon Canada works alongside all levels of government and community partners to deliver disaster response, recovery, and mitigation services. By combining Aviva’s commitment to community investment with Team Rubicon Canada’s operational expertise, this partnership aims to make a meaningful impact on how communities across Canada prepare for, withstand and recover from disasters.

ABOUT TEAM RUBICON CANADA

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities before, during and after disasters and crises.

Founded globally in 2010 following the Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon established operations in Canada in 2016 after the Fort McMurray wildfire. Now marking 10 years in Canada, Team Rubicon Canada has a network of more than 4,300 volunteers, known as Greyshirts, made up of veterans, first responders and skilled civilians, and has launched over 150 missions in Canada and abroad. Team Rubicon Canada is a member of the federal government’s Humanitarian Workforce.

Learn more, donate or volunteer at team-rubicon.ca.

ABOUT AVIVA CANADA

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle, and business insurance to 2.5 million customers coast to coast. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, we have the financial strength, scale and are a trusted insurance provider globally for more than 325 years.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada’s blog , LinkedIn and Instagram pages.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Joel Johnson

Director, Brand and Communications

Team Rubicon Canada

C: 647-239-5007

E: Joel.Johnson@teamrubicon.ca

Carley Parekh

Senior Communications Manager

Aviva Canada

C: 416-567-6661

E: carley.parekh@aviva.com