Date 21 January 2026







New share buyback programme

The bank’s board of directors has today decided to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 500 million as part of the ordinary allocation of profit for the 2025 financial year.

The new share buyback programme will be launched when the current share buyback programme finishes at the end of January 2026.

The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank’s distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

