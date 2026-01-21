Aircraft Pumps Research Report 2026: $6.75 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Pumps Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft pumps market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $4.45 billion in 2025 to $4.88 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth is driven by increased aircraft production, heightened demand for hydraulic pumps supporting critical systems, and advancements in pump displacement technologies. The market is further propelled by the rising use of power-driven hydraulic pumps for essential operations like landing gear and flight control, coupled with the expansion of commercial aviation, which enhances the use of hand pumps for emergency and backup functions.

Looking ahead, the aircraft pumps market is forecasted to escalate to $6.75 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 8.5%. The future growth is anticipated due to next-generation aircraft platforms demanding more efficient hydraulic pumps, a focus on lightweight pump components to reduce aircraft weight, and the integration of smart monitoring features to boost reliability and maintenance of pumps. Additionally, the expansion of fleet modernization will stimulate the replacement of outdated systems, while technological innovations will improve pressure management and energy efficiency in aircraft pumps.

The market expansion is also influenced by the increase in air passenger traffic, which drives the need for reliable aircraft systems. In August 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a global passenger air traffic surge to 9.8 billion passengers, a 3.7% increase from 2024. This rise underscores the growing demand for aircraft and, consequently, for aircraft pumps that ensure the operational efficiency and safety of critical aircraft systems.

Companies within the market are innovating to gain a competitive edge. Notably, Rotorweld launched an external hydraulic pump drive kit in September 2023, enhancing flight control reliability for Airbus AS350 and EC130 helicopters. Furthermore, Crane Company bolstered its Aerospace & Electronics segment by acquiring Vian Enterprises for $103 million in January 2024, reinforcing its portfolio in aerospace flow control products.

North America was the leading region in 2025, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing in the coming years. However, global trade changes and tariffs continue to impact the market. Increased tariffs have escalated production costs of aircraft pumps, particularly affecting hydraulic and fuel pump systems in import-dependent regions like North America and Europe. Nonetheless, these challenges have sparked local manufacturing and innovations in cost-effective pump systems.

The market players include industry giants such as Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Crane Co., among others, each contributing to the robust competitive landscape. The anticipated growth and dynamic changes present a vibrant outlook for the aircraft pumps market, offering opportunities for innovation and expansion amidst evolving geopolitical and economic landscapes.

The aircraft pumps market research report provides crucial insights, detailed trends, and forecasts, invaluable for stakeholders aiming to navigate and succeed in this rapidly evolving sector.

Report Scope:

The report encompasses various market types-hydraulic, fuel, and cooling pumps across fixed-wing, rotary, and UAV aircraft, delving into technologies from engine-driven to electrically powered pumps. Additionally, it segments the market by pressure range and end-user categories.

Companies Mentioned:

Key players include Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies, among others.

Countries & Regions:

The report covers major markets such as the USA, China, Germany, and India, alongside regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



