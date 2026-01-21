Cemtrex Subsidiary AIS Awarded $3.9 Million Mechanical Contract for Berks County Infrastructure Project

Hauppauge, NY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), has been awarded a mechanical contract valued at approximately $3.9 million, inclusive of approved alternates, as part of the Berks County Steam Plant Decentralization Project in Pennsylvania.

The award represents a meaningful multi-year infrastructure project for AIS and adds to the company’s growing portfolio of municipal and institutional mechanical work. Substantial completion for the Jail and Youth Detention facilities is scheduled for October 15, 2026, with full project completion, including the Steam Plant, expected by December 31, 2026.

Under the agreement, AIS will furnish, install, coordinate, test, and commission all Division 23 HVAC systems and components. The scope of work includes HVAC piping and equipment, motors, valves, expansion and control devices, meters and gauges, hangers and supports, vibration isolation systems, sleeves and penetrations, and complete system identification and labeling. AIS is responsible for full coordination with other trades, compliance with applicable codes and specifications, and delivery of fully operational mechanical systems, including required testing, adjustments, and closeout documentation.

The project involves complex mechanical infrastructure across multiple secure and continuously operating facilities, highlighting AIS’s experience executing large-scale institutional work that requires tight coordination, technical rigor, and adherence to strict operational and regulatory requirements.

“This contract reflects AIS’s continued momentum following recent acquisitions and strategic wins,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We are focused on expanding AIS’s presence in durable infrastructure and mechanical projects that reinforce Cemtrex’s strategy of building scaled, execution-driven operating businesses.”

The Berks County Steam Plant Decentralization Project is designed to modernize and decentralize critical mechanical infrastructure, improving efficiency, reliability, and long-term performance across Berks County facilities.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified industrial and technology company operating across the Security, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense sectors. The Company’s Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure customers. Its Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers specialized rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. Cemtrex’s Aerospace & Defense segment, anchored by Invocon, provides mission-critical engineering, instrumentation, and sensing solutions supporting aerospace, defense, and space-based programs. With a focus on disciplined execution and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to building durable businesses that enhance safety, reliability, and long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.