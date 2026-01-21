Military Gliders and Drones Research Report 2026: $46.47 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Gliders and Drones Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military gliders and drones market has seen a significant upsurge in recent years and is projected to expand from $30.63 billion in 2025 to $33.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 8%. The historical growth stemmed from the use of military gliders for transport in past conflicts, an early focus on UAVs for reconnaissance, technological strides in drone control systems, burgeoning defense contracts, and drone integration in intelligence missions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $46.47 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth drivers include the wider deployment of autonomous military drones for surveillance and combat, advancements in endurance and stealth, tactical logistics improvements, and investment in AI-enhanced UAV systems. Major trends include enhanced tactical deployment, swarm drone technology, and lightweight glider materials with extended flight endurance.

An increase in funding for drones is a key factor in market expansion. The demand for intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities has seen significant investment in military gliders and drones, with approximately $98 billion set aside globally for enhanced strike and intelligence assets. Notably, the International Trade Administration reported a 40% projected increase in commercial drone use from 2022 to 2030.

Prominent companies in this space are steering innovation by unveiling newer products, such as hybrid UAVs, to capture broader customer bases and drive revenue. For instance, BAE Systems PLC introduced the STRIX-a tandem-wing, multi-domain drone with a range of 800 kilometers and a payload capacity of 160 kilograms-equipped to handle various weaponry for diverse military operations. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall AG partnered with Auterion Inc. in 2024 to develop standardized software components for drones, enhancing interoperability and scalability in defense operations.

The key market players include Schempp-Hirth Flugzeugbau GmbH, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems Inc., and others, while Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025. Western Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing region, driven by evolving defense needs and technological advancements in UAV systems. Countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, and more.

Trade relations and tariffs have greatly influenced the market, inflating costs for imported components and affecting production timelines and procurement budgets. Conversely, these challenges have prompted domestic manufacturing and innovation in local defense technologies.

This military gliders and drones market report delivers comprehensive insights, offering industry statistics, regional shares, competitive analysis, key trends, and future opportunities. It provides a holistic view of the market, with a particular focus on strategic developments amidst rapidly changing global dynamics.

The market offerings include sales of fixed-wing aircraft and UAVs for military purposes, with values reflecting factory gate metrics. This includes all export values related to primary production and collaborative service provisions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Military Gliders; Military Drones

Military Gliders; Military Drones Technology: Remotely Operated; Semi-Autonomous; Autonomous

Remotely Operated; Semi-Autonomous; Autonomous Applications: Search and Rescue; National Defense; Military Exercises; Others

Search and Rescue; National Defense; Military Exercises; Others Subsegments: Tactical Gliders; Transport Gliders; Reconnaissance Gliders; Assault Gliders; Fixed-Wing Drones; Rotary-Wing Drones; Hybrid Drones; UAVs; Drone Swarms; Target Drones

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $33.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Schempp-Hirth Flugzeugbau GmbH

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Textron Systems

BAE Systems Inc.

Jonker Sailplanes

Leonardo

Boeing Co.

DG Flugzeugbau GmbH

Aerovironment Inc.

Ascent Aerosystems

BFD Systems

Cleo Robotics

Corvus Robotics

DragonFly

Easy Aerial Inc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Action Drone Inc.

Drone America

Inova drone

Insitu Inc.

Skyfish

Skypersonic

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n81l0h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment