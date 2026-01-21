Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Tech Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A newly released market research report, Wealth Tech Market Research Report 2026–2031, unveils compelling data and forward‑looking analysis on the global wealth technology (WealthTech) industry, underscoring the transformative opportunities shaping the future of digital wealth management.

Valued at USD 9.00 billion in 2025, the global WealthTech market is projected to grow to USD 21.00 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.17% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report offers essential insights into the evolving landscape of automated advisory solutions, AI‑driven analytics, and cloud‑based wealth platforms, helping industry stakeholders stay ahead of market dynamics and capitalize on growth drivers.

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities Identified in the Report



• Advanced Technology Integration: WealthTech platforms are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, enabling smarter automation, real‑time portfolio rebalancing, fraud detection, and secure digital asset management.

• Enhanced Accessibility & Inclusion: The expansion of low‑cost, mobile‑first WealthTech tools democratizes access to investment advisory and portfolio management for underserved retail investors, SMEs, and emerging markets.

• Sophisticated Investment Tools: Robo‑advisors, portfolio management software, and digital financial planning systems now empower personalized investment recommendations, risk profiling, and goal‑based strategies with high‑speed execution and advanced analytics.

• Real‑Time Insights and Predictive Analytics: Integration of big data and predictive analytics enhances asset allocation, identifies investment opportunities, and delivers actionable insights.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is a must‑have for wealth management firms, financial institutions, technology investors, and strategic planners seeking to:

• Understand current and future market size, trends, and forecasts through 2031.

• Evaluate the impact of emerging technologies like AI and cloud infrastructure on wealth management services.

• Gain insights into user behavior, platform adoption, and competitive dynamics across regions and segments.

• Inform strategic decision‑making, technology investments, and product development.

• Benchmark performance against established leaders and innovators in the WealthTech ecosystem.

Key Company Profile

BlackRock, INC.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, INC.

Envestnet INC.

FNZ Group

Barclays Bank PLC

iCapital

Avaloq

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Addepar, INC.

InvestCloud, INC.

Bravura Solutions

additiv AG

BetaNXT

DriveWealth LLC

Apex Clearing Corporation

BME Inntech

Wealthfront Corporation

Robinhood Markets, INC.

Betterment LLC

WealthNavi INC

InvestSuite NV

Valuefy Technologies PVT. LTD.

FinMason, INC.

3rd-eyes analytics AG

Synechron INC.

Equirus Wealth PVT. LTD

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otdywo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment