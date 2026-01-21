Wealth Tech Market Research Report 2026-2031

The WealthTech market, valued at USD 9 billion in 2025, is expected to surge to USD 21 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 15.17%. Key to this growth are advancements in AI, machine learning, and blockchain, enhancing robo-advisors, portfolio management software, and digital financial planning. These technologies provide rapid, personalized investment strategies and improve financial inclusion. The market is driven by increased digital adoption and smartphone penetration, expanding reach and engagement. North America leads the market, supported by a robust financial ecosystem, while major players include BlackRock and Wealthfront.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Tech Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A newly released market research report, Wealth Tech Market Research Report 2026–2031, unveils compelling data and forward‑looking analysis on the global wealth technology (WealthTech) industry, underscoring the transformative opportunities shaping the future of digital wealth management.

Valued at USD 9.00 billion in 2025, the global WealthTech market is projected to grow to USD 21.00 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.17% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report offers essential insights into the evolving landscape of automated advisory solutions, AI‑driven analytics, and cloud‑based wealth platforms, helping industry stakeholders stay ahead of market dynamics and capitalize on growth drivers.

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities Identified in the Report


Advanced Technology Integration: WealthTech platforms are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, enabling smarter automation, real‑time portfolio rebalancing, fraud detection, and secure digital asset management.
Enhanced Accessibility & Inclusion: The expansion of low‑cost, mobile‑first WealthTech tools democratizes access to investment advisory and portfolio management for underserved retail investors, SMEs, and emerging markets.
Sophisticated Investment Tools: Robo‑advisors, portfolio management software, and digital financial planning systems now empower personalized investment recommendations, risk profiling, and goal‑based strategies with high‑speed execution and advanced analytics.
Real‑Time Insights and Predictive Analytics: Integration of big data and predictive analytics enhances asset allocation, identifies investment opportunities, and delivers actionable insights.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report is a must‑have for wealth management firms, financial institutions, technology investors, and strategic planners seeking to:

• Understand current and future market size, trends, and forecasts through 2031.
• Evaluate the impact of emerging technologies like AI and cloud infrastructure on wealth management services.
• Gain insights into user behavior, platform adoption, and competitive dynamics across regions and segments.
• Inform strategic decision‑making, technology investments, and product development.
• Benchmark performance against established leaders and innovators in the WealthTech ecosystem.

Key Company Profile

  • BlackRock, INC.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, INC.
  • Envestnet INC.
  • FNZ Group
  • Barclays Bank PLC
  • iCapital
  • Avaloq

Other Prominent Company Profiles

  • Addepar, INC.
  • InvestCloud, INC.
  • Bravura Solutions
  • additiv AG
  • BetaNXT
  • DriveWealth LLC
  • Apex Clearing Corporation
  • BME Inntech
  • Wealthfront Corporation
  • Robinhood Markets, INC.
  • Betterment LLC
  • WealthNavi INC
  • InvestSuite NV
  • Valuefy Technologies PVT. LTD.
  • FinMason, INC.
  • 3rd-eyes analytics AG
  • Synechron INC.
  • Equirus Wealth PVT. LTD

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otdywo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

