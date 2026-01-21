LogistIQ Insurance Solutions Expands Risk Intelligence and Compliance Capabilities with Three Senior Appointments

REDONDO BEACH, California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistIQ Insurance Solutions today announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointments of Scott Cornell as Vice President, Transportation Risk & Strategy, Justin Olsen as Vice President, Legal, Risk & Stakeholder Relations, and Brandon Arnold as Director, Business Development.

Together, these appointments significantly strengthen LogistIQ’s capabilities across transportation risk, cargo theft prevention, legal and regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement, and client-focused growth—further advancing the company’s mission to empower transportation, shipping and logistics leaders to Deliver the Goods. With Confidence.

“This leadership expansion reflects both the complexity of today’s logistics risk environment and our commitment to staying ahead of it,” said Glenn Stebbings, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of LogistIQ Insurance Solutions. “Scott, Justin and Brandon each bring exceptional expertise, credibility and industry leadership. Collectively, they deepen our ability to help clients understand risk, protect their operations and grow with confidence.”

Strengthening Transportation Risk, Security and Resilience

As Vice President, Transportation Risk & Strategy, Scott Cornell brings more than 25 years of experience in transportation insurance and over 30 years of investigative expertise focused on cargo theft, transportation crime and supply chain security. A recognized authority in cargo and transportation risk and insurance, Cornell previously led the Transportation Division at Travelers Insurance and created the industry’s first fully dedicated cargo theft unit housed within an insurance carrier.

Cornell is a trusted advisor to law enforcement and government agencies, has testified before Congress on cargo theft issues, and currently serves as Chair of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), Americas Chapter, as well as a member of the TIA Cargo Fraud Task Force. He was also recently recognized as one of Insurance Business’ 100 Best Insurance Leaders in the USA.

"The cargo theft and fraud landscape has fundamentally changed—what was once a crime committed by small, regional crews has evolved into highly sophisticated operations," said Cornell. "LogistIQ's focus on innovation and proactive risk management strongly aligns with my passion for protecting the transportation industry. I'm excited to help clients build the risk strategies needed to protect their operations."

Advancing Legal, Compliance and Stakeholder Leadership

As Vice President, Legal, Risk & Stakeholder Relations, Justin Olsen adds 35 years of experience as a transportation attorney with a particular focus on brokers, intermediaries and third-party logistics providers. Olsen is nationally recognized for developing practical solutions to mitigate legal and regulatory risk in the transportation sector.

Most recently, Olsen served for more than a decade as Vice President, Legal & Risk at England Logistics, where he oversaw all legal, compliance and risk functions and served on the executive team. He has held numerous leadership roles within the industry, including service on the Board of Directors of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), as Chair of TIA’s In-House Legal Committee, and on the Executive Committee of the Transportation Lawyers Association.

"The logistics industry's legal and compliance landscape has become increasingly complex and fraught with evolving exposures," said Olsen. "LogistIQ's mission to empower clients through intelligent decision-making resonates deeply with my approach. I look forward to working with clients and stakeholders to proactively address these challenges and support sustainable growth."

Driving Client-Centered Growth and Industry Partnerships

As Director, Business Development, Brandon Arnold brings nearly 30 years of experience across transportation, brokerage, claims, risk management and logistics technology, including more than two decades in brokerage leadership roles. A licensed Property & Casualty insurance agent and Certified Transportation Broker (CTB), Arnold is known for his practical, relationship-driven approach to growth and risk management.

Arnold currently serves as Past President and Conference Chairman of the Transportation & Logistics Council (TLC) and has been an active member of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) since 2006, including service as Foundation Board Chairman and Treasurer of the TIA Executive Board.

“LogistIQ’s emphasis on informed relationships and real-world problem-solving mirrors how I’ve approached my career,” said Arnold. “I’m excited to work with LogistIQ’s clients and partners to help them manage risk more effectively and grow with confidence.”

About LogistIQ Insurance Solutions

LogistIQ Insurance Solutions is a long-standing freight cargo insurance agency headquartered in Redondo Beach, California, serving clients throughout the United States and Canada through a growing national network of agents.

LogistIQ offers a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class transportation insurance programs, including Broker Shield, Forwarder Shield and Freight Insurance Fast, along with marine cargo insurance, surety bonds, business insurance and transportation industry risk management consulting. The company is known for its responsive claims and recovery services and its deep understanding of the transportation and logistics industry.

