Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Market Surges to $32.25 billion by 2030 | CAGR 22.7%

Delray Beach, FL , Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Management Market is estimated at USD 9.10 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 32.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

By component, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

By fleet type, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Advances in telematics are accelerating electric fleet adoption through real-time battery monitoring and energy analytics that simplify operations.

The market presents strong opportunities, especially through integrating charging infrastructure management into fleet platforms.

Governments around the world are tightening emission regulations, which is pushing fleet operators to adopt cleaner transportation solutions. This global focus on decarbonization has become a key driver of market growth across commercial and public fleets. At the same time, operators are seeking to reduce total ownership costs by lowering fuel and maintenance expenses associated with internal combustion vehicles.

Advances in telematics are accelerating the adoption of electric fleet operations by making them easier to manage. Modern platforms now offer real-time battery monitoring and detailed energy analytics. These capabilities help fleet managers optimize vehicle utilization, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term electrification strategies.

The solutions segment is expected to lead the market in overall revenue share. This position reflects the growing need for specialized software to manage electric vehicles and related assets. Fleet operators rely on advanced tools to track battery health, monitor state of charge, and maintain vehicle readiness. These capabilities help reduce range anxiety and ensure vehicles remain available for daily operations. Operations management tools are also gaining traction as fleets scale electrification. They support accurate route planning based on charging availability and enable smart scheduling to avoid high energy tariffs. Together, these functions are essential for maintaining reliable, cost-efficient commercial electric vehicle fleets.

By fleet type, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow fastest in the fleet management market. This segment includes light commercial vehicles as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Logistics companies are rapidly electrifying their fleets to meet sustainability targets and reduce operating emissions.

The growing focus on green logistics is accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices across regional and urban delivery networks. Expanding e-commerce activity is also increasing demand for electric commercial vehicles, especially in last-mile operations. Many delivery providers are deploying electric vans to operate within low-emission zones. These use cases require robust fleet management platforms to handle frequent stops, complex routes, and charging coordination.

The market offers several attractive opportunities for companies operating across the EV fleet management ecosystem. A major growth area is integrating charging infrastructure management directly into fleet platforms. Unified systems that manage both vehicles and charging points simplify daily operations and improve the overall user experience for fleet managers. At the same time, service-based business models are gaining momentum across commercial fleets. Solutions such as Battery as a Service are helping reduce upfront investment barriers to electrification. Providers that combine technology with advisory, implementation, and ongoing support services are well-positioned to benefit from this evolving market landscape.

The US offers strong opportunities for EV fleet management providers as electrification moves beyond pilot programs. Commercial fleets are beginning early-scale deployments across delivery, municipal, utility, and service segments nationwide. This momentum is supported by federal incentives and growing corporate sustainability commitments. Charging economics are improving as recent programs reduce upfront vehicle and infrastructure costs. These incentives are encouraging fleets to shorten replacement cycles and accelerate adoption. Last-mile delivery remains a primary focus, while municipal and utility fleets are advancing rapidly.

As adoption increases, demand is rising for platforms that track total ownership costs and support incentive qualification. Expanding charging infrastructure is further reducing operational uncertainty for fleets. Operators increasingly seek software that integrates vehicle data with charging operations. Energy cost control is becoming a priority, making load balancing and demand management essential capabilities.

Mixed fleets are expected to remain prevalent in the near term, with many US operators running both electric and combustion vehicles. This reality is driving demand for unified fleet platforms that support both powertrains without added complexity. Core operational needs include route planning, maintenance management, and consistent visibility into battery health and vehicle performance. Driver behavior monitoring must also work seamlessly across vehicle types.

Financial flexibility remains a crucial consideration, as capital constraints continue to affect many fleets. Vendors offering leasing options, managed charging, and vehicle-as-a-service models can help lower adoption barriers. Overall, the US EV fleet market favors solutions that simplify operations and reduce risk. Providers that combine fleet software with charging intelligence are especially well-positioned as adoption scales.

Companies in Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Market:

Companies Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Market are Geotab (Canada), Samsara (US), Verizon Connect (US), Webfleet (Netherlands), Mix Telematics (South Africa), Teletrac Navman (US), Powerfleet (US), Zonar Systems (US), ChargePoint (US), Virta (Finland), Driivz (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Shell (UK), and LocoNav (India).