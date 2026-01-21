Inside the Struggles of Growing Up Gay: A Call for Empathy and Understanding

Charleston, SC, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT ABOUT ME by Terry Nelson offers an intimate glimpse into the life of a gay individual, challenging the misconception that being gay is a choice. This powerful narrative reveals that sexual orientation is determined at birth, not a decision made later in life. Nelson emphasizes the struggles faced by many in the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting the lack of empathy from society. The book aims to foster understanding and compassion, urging readers to recognize that most gay individuals navigate life with the same hopes and dreams as everyone else, often while facing unique challenges.



Living as a gay person can feel like a relentless battle against societal rejection and confusion. Nelson shares personal stories that illustrate the emotional turmoil experienced by many, emphasizing that no one desires to be different. Instead, those who are different need compassion and support. The narrative invites readers to reflect on their own privileges and consider how easily their circumstances could have been different.



Key themes in WHAT ABOUT ME include:

- The inherent nature of being gay as a birth-determined identity.

- The emotional struggles and societal challenges faced by gay individuals.

- The urgent need for empathy and understanding from the straight community.

- The importance of compassion and support for those who feel different.

- A call for society to recognize the shared humanity in all individuals.



Terry Nelson structures the narrative to bridge the gap between understanding and acceptance, encouraging a collective effort to create a more compassionate world. It should have been them—anybody other than me, Nelson poignantly states, capturing the essence of his journey.



WHAT ABOUT ME is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit author’s website :

terrynelson.org.



About the Author: Terry Nelson is a 70-year-old black man who has embraced his identity as a gay individual throughout his life. Despite never identifying as a homosexual, he describes his sexual experiences as sexually confused, having felt attractions to both women and men. Terry believes that being gay does not equate to being homosexual and has evolved from identifying as a heterosexual gay man to a bisexual gay man. He asserts that true gay identity is innate and shaped by societal influences. In his book, WHAT ABOUT ME, Terry aims to clarify the distinction between being gay and being homosexual, offering insights into his journey.

Available for interviews: Author, Terry Nelson

