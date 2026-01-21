Bank of Åland Plc: Targeted issue as part of the Bank of Åland’s share savings programme for employees

Bank of Åland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

January 21, 2026, 16.30 EET

Targeted issue as part of the Bank of Åland’s share savings programme for employees

On January 21, 2026, based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2024, the Board of Directors of Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) decided on a targeted share issue as follows:

The Board of Directors has decided to issue 18,393 Series B shares for the fulfilment of the Bank’s commitments as part of the Bank of Åland’s share savings programme for employees.

The Bank of Åland’s share savings programme is a voluntary savings programme enabling employees to save a maximum of five per cent of their monthly salary in order to subscribe for twice-yearly targeted issues of Series B shares. The programme was introduced in 2022 as a one-year programme.

The targeted issue is related to the savings period July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022. In accordance with the terms of the share savings programme, three years after the end of the savings period the Bank of Åland will grant one matching share for each share acquired under the share savings programme, provided that the recipient remains employed within the Bank of Åland Group and continues to hold the previously issued shares.

After the targeted issue, the Bank of Åland’s share capital will remain unchanged at EUR 42,029,289.89, with the number of Series A shares totalling 6,476,138 (representing 129,522,760 votes) and the number of Series B shares totalling 8,919,696 (representing 8,919,696 votes).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505