Aircraft Engines Research Report 2026: $65+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global aircraft engines market is poised for consistent growth, projected to rise from $54.27 billion in 2025 to $56.06 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors driving this growth include the expansion of commercial and military aviation, technological advancements in jet and turboprop engines, increased production of fuel-efficient aircraft engines, and the expansion of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The imposition of governmental regulations on aviation safety and emissions standards further bolsters this trend.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $65.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Key drivers include the rising demand for fuel-efficient, low-emission aircraft engines and the growth of commercial air travel and cargo transportation. There's a significant push in the development of hybrid and electric propulsion technologies alongside modernization and retrofitting programs. The market is witnessing trends such as the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels, electrification, hybrid-electric propulsion systems, digital twin technologies for predictive maintenance, and the adoption of lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques focused on emission reduction and NOx control.

Air passenger traffic is a pivotal factor influencing the growth of the aircraft engines market. With increased urbanization and economic development, air travel demand is soaring, necessitating airlines to expand their fleets and update their technology. Eurostat reports a 19.3% increase in air passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting this expansion.

Leading market companies, including General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Limited, and Honeywell International Inc., are making strides in developing advanced engines, like hybrid electric engines, to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. GE Aerospace's hybrid electric demonstrator engine, developed through a partnership with NASA, exemplifies this innovative push.

In Europe, Avio Aero S.p.A., Safran Helicopter Engines S.A., and MTU Aero Engines AG are collaborating to develop the next-generation military helicopter engine, ENGHE. This project exemplifies efforts to advance Europe's military technological autonomy and leadership.

North America dominated the aircraft engines market in 2025 and is expected to remain a key player, showing the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

However, the market faces challenges due to changing global trade relations and increased tariffs, affecting manufacturing costs and supply chain dynamics. These tariffs are prompting investment in localized supply chains and domestic manufacturing, which could bolster long-term industry resilience.

This market report offers a thorough analysis of the aircraft engines industry, covering global market size, regional shares, major market players, trends, and opportunities. It aims to provide comprehensive insights into the current and future scenarios within the industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbofan

Piston Engines

Conventional and Electric/Hybrid Technologies

Fixed and Rotary Wing Platforms

General, Business, and Recreational Aviation.

Subsegments:

Turboprop: Civil and Military Engines

Turboshaft: Civil and Military Engines

Turbofan: High-Bypass and Low-Bypass Engines

Piston Engine: Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Engines

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $56.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

IAE International Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines

Textron Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Klimov

Continental Motors Group

United Engine Corporation

Motor Sich

AVIC Aircraft

Aero Engine Corporation of China

Pratt & Whitney

UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC

Ivchenko-Progress

NPO Saturn

PowerJet

EuroJet Turbo GmbH

Xi'an Aero-Engine Corporation (XAEC)

Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation (GAIC)

IHI Corporation

Williams International

Austro Engine GmbH

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG

Teledyne Continental Motors

Thielert Aircraft Engines GmbH

UEC Saturn

CFM International

Engine Alliance

