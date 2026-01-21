Aircraft Engines Research Report 2026: $65+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Engines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft engines market is poised for consistent growth, projected to rise from $54.27 billion in 2025 to $56.06 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors driving this growth include the expansion of commercial and military aviation, technological advancements in jet and turboprop engines, increased production of fuel-efficient aircraft engines, and the expansion of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The imposition of governmental regulations on aviation safety and emissions standards further bolsters this trend.
Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $65.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Key drivers include the rising demand for fuel-efficient, low-emission aircraft engines and the growth of commercial air travel and cargo transportation. There's a significant push in the development of hybrid and electric propulsion technologies alongside modernization and retrofitting programs. The market is witnessing trends such as the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels, electrification, hybrid-electric propulsion systems, digital twin technologies for predictive maintenance, and the adoption of lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing techniques focused on emission reduction and NOx control.
Air passenger traffic is a pivotal factor influencing the growth of the aircraft engines market. With increased urbanization and economic development, air travel demand is soaring, necessitating airlines to expand their fleets and update their technology. Eurostat reports a 19.3% increase in air passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting this expansion.
Leading market companies, including General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Limited, and Honeywell International Inc., are making strides in developing advanced engines, like hybrid electric engines, to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. GE Aerospace's hybrid electric demonstrator engine, developed through a partnership with NASA, exemplifies this innovative push.
In Europe, Avio Aero S.p.A., Safran Helicopter Engines S.A., and MTU Aero Engines AG are collaborating to develop the next-generation military helicopter engine, ENGHE. This project exemplifies efforts to advance Europe's military technological autonomy and leadership.
North America dominated the aircraft engines market in 2025 and is expected to remain a key player, showing the most rapid growth in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
However, the market faces challenges due to changing global trade relations and increased tariffs, affecting manufacturing costs and supply chain dynamics. These tariffs are prompting investment in localized supply chains and domestic manufacturing, which could bolster long-term industry resilience.
This market report offers a thorough analysis of the aircraft engines industry, covering global market size, regional shares, major market players, trends, and opportunities. It aims to provide comprehensive insights into the current and future scenarios within the industry.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Turboprop
- Turboshaft
- Turbofan
- Piston Engines
- Conventional and Electric/Hybrid Technologies
- Fixed and Rotary Wing Platforms
- General, Business, and Recreational Aviation.
Subsegments:
- Turboprop: Civil and Military Engines
- Turboshaft: Civil and Military Engines
- Turbofan: High-Bypass and Low-Bypass Engines
- Piston Engine: Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Engines
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$56.06 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$65.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- General Electric Company
- Rolls-Royce Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- United Technologies Corporation
- Safran S.A.
- IAE International Aero Engines AG
- MTU Aero Engines
- Textron Inc.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Klimov
- Continental Motors Group
- United Engine Corporation
- Motor Sich
- AVIC Aircraft
- Aero Engine Corporation of China
- Pratt & Whitney
- UEC-Aviadvigatel JSC
- Ivchenko-Progress
- NPO Saturn
- PowerJet
- EuroJet Turbo GmbH
- Xi'an Aero-Engine Corporation (XAEC)
- Guizhou Aircraft Industry Corporation (GAIC)
- IHI Corporation
- Williams International
- Austro Engine GmbH
- BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG
- Teledyne Continental Motors
- Thielert Aircraft Engines GmbH
- UEC Saturn
- CFM International
- Engine Alliance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7us5d0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment