Aerostructures Research Report 2026: $90+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The aerostructures market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $64.64 billion in 2025 to an estimated $69.69 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 7.8%. This uptick is driven by increased demand for airframe structures in commercial and military aircraft, along with the use of lightweight materials like aluminum and titanium alloys for enhanced performance. The market has seen a shift towards outsourcing aerostructure manufacturing by major aerospace OEMs, coupled with the development of high-strength steel components for greater durability and the incorporation of advanced aerostructure designs to improve aerodynamics.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $90.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. This anticipated growth is linked to new-generation aircraft platforms and the adoption of hybrid material aerostructures, blending metals and composites. Automation in manufacturing technologies is expected to rise, and global fleet renewal will drive demand for updated fuselage and wing structures. Fuel efficiency is an ever-pressing concern, further promoting lightweight solutions. Notable trends include advanced materials like titanium and high-strength alloys, modular design for swift assembly, and increased use of composites for weight reduction and fuel efficiency.

Aircraft modernization programs are a key market driver, exemplified by the U.S. Department of Defense's 2024 initiative, entailing a $10 billion investment to modernize tactical aircraft in Japan. This program strengthens U.S.-Japan strategic ties and regional stability by replacing older jets with more advanced aircraft. Such modernization efforts inevitably boost the aerostructures market.

Companies in the aerostructures domain are innovating with products like composite airframes to enhance performance and fuel efficiency. For instance, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. partnered with Aciturri Aerostructures S.A. in August 2025 to produce the airframe for its VX4 eVTOL aircraft, emphasizing lightweight composites and advanced design to optimize performance and production efficiency. The VX4 is geared towards electric flight, focusing on structural durability and aerodynamic efficiency.

In April 2025, Avem Partners acquired FMI Aerostructures Inc. to revitalize the company, leveraging financial resources and industry expertise to strengthen client relations and manufacturing excellence. This acquisition highlights the continued consolidation trend within the aerostructures field.

Key players in the market include Spirit AeroSystems, Saab AB, Triumph Group Inc., Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Airbus S.A.S., The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others. North America is currently the largest and fastest-growing region in this market, with notable coverage across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

However, global trade dynamics, including tariffs on aerospace-grade materials, are impacting costs and supply chains, affecting manufacturing timelines. These tariffs foster local production and stimulate investments in novel composite technologies, aiming to mitigate reliance on imported materials.

This aerostructures market research report is part of a series offering comprehensive insights into industry dynamics, presenting statistics on global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving aerostructures market landscape.

