Manhattan Wellness Joins Lumina Therapy Alliance, Expanding the Nation’s Premier In-Person Mental Health Network

Led by visionary founder Jennifer Teplin, Manhattan Wellness strengthens Lumina’s footprint for New York’s business community and signals rapid national expansion.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Therapy Alliance, the nation’s fastest-growing collective of highly vetted, in-person mental health practices, proudly announces that Manhattan Wellness, the leading Manhattan-based therapy practice founded and led by Jennifer Teplin, LCSW, has officially joined the Lumina Alliance.

This partnership marks a major milestone in Lumina’s mission to redefine employer-sponsored mental health care through premium, human-centered, in-person therapy experiences. With Manhattan Wellness joining the alliance, Lumina significantly deepens its reach across New York City—bringing elite, concierge-level mental health services directly to Manhattan’s thriving business, finance, legal, tech, and creative communities.

Manhattan Wellness is widely known for its clinical excellence, modern approach to care, and highly curated client experience. Under the leadership of Jennifer Teplin—one of New York’s most dynamic and influential voices in contemporary therapy—the practice has built a powerful reputation for combining rigorous clinical standards with warmth, accessibility, and cultural relevance.

“Manhattan Wellness represents everything Lumina stands for—exceptional clinicians, beautiful in-person spaces, and a deep belief that healing happens best through real human connection,” said Danny Selling, Founder of Lumina Therapy Alliance. “Jennifer has built something extraordinary in Manhattan, and we’re thrilled to bring that excellence into our growing national alliance.”

For employers, this partnership means access to top-tier, in-person therapy for teams working and living in Manhattan—delivered through Lumina’s concierge model that offers an elevated alternative to impersonal, app-based therapy platforms—bringing employees back to real offices, real clinicians, and real therapeutic relationships.

“Joining Lumina allows us to expand our impact without compromising what makes Manhattan Wellness special,” said Jennifer Teplin, Founder of Manhattan Wellness. “We believe deeply in in-person care, strong therapeutic relationships, and thoughtful practice culture. Lumina shares those values, and together we’re creating something truly transformative for both clinicians and clients.”

The addition of Manhattan Wellness also signals Lumina’s accelerating national expansion. With strong momentum in New York and Philadelphia, Lumina is preparing to enter major new markets including San Francisco and Los Angeles—laying the foundation for what will become the largest employer-focused, in-person mental health alliance in the United States.

As venture-backed telehealth platforms continue to dominate headlines, Lumina is quietly leading a different kind of movement—one centered on presence, design, depth, and the irreplaceable power of face-to-face care.

This is not therapy as a checkbox benefit.

This is therapy as a human experience.

About Lumina Therapy Alliance

Lumina Therapy Alliance is a national collective of elite, in-person mental health practices delivering concierge-level care to individuals and employer populations. Built on the belief that true healing requires real human connection, Lumina partners with best-in-class therapy groups across the country to offer beautifully designed spaces, top-tier clinicians, and a premium therapeutic experience.

About Manhattan Wellness

Founded by Jennifer Teplin, LCSW, Manhattan Wellness is one of New York City’s premier therapy practices, known for its innovative clinical approach, highly curated client experience, and commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care. The practice serves individuals, couples, and families throughout Manhattan and beyond.

