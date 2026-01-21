Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Research Report 2026: $5.45 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is experiencing strong growth, projected to rise from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $3.95 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This is driven by increased aircraft engine production, growing demand for nacelle assemblies, and the rising adoption of thrust reversers for enhanced landing safety. As commercial aviation expands, there is a increasing use of lightweight materials in nacelle structures to boost fuel efficiency, as well as the development of clamshell and bucket-type thrust reversers.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is attributed to next-generation engine programs, an emphasis on noise reduction technologies, and fleet modernization initiatives. The demand for advanced noise-reduction systems and improved thermal protection solutions is increasing.

The surge in air traffic is a vital factor propelling the market forward. Global ease in travel restrictions, economic development, and expanded aviation networks are contributing to this rise. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 3.7% increase in global passenger air traffic, reaching 9.8 billion passengers in 2025. Aircraft nacelles and thrust reversers ensure engine performance and safety, making them essential in this growing global landscape.

Major companies like Collins Aerospace are focusing on advancing production facilities. For instance, Collins Aerospace opened a new engineering center in Wolverhampton, UK, to develop next-gen electric thrust reverser actuation systems, aiming to reduce aircraft system weight by 15-20% and enhance fuel efficiency.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the market. In April 2023, FCAH Aerospace partnered with Cobalt Aero Services to expand geographic presence and enhance capabilities. Key players in the market include Bombardier Inc., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.p.A., Safran S.A., Collins Aerospace Corp., and many more.

North America dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, with regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe also contributing significantly. However, trade relations and tariffs globally are affecting the outlook, raising production costs and impacting material segments, yet also prompting localized manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market report is a comprehensive source of market statistics, trends, and opportunities. It covers diverse aspects including market shares, regional dynamics, and competitor analysis to provide a complete perspective of the industry's current and future scenario. Countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India are significant players in the market. The research details the main materials used, such as aluminum and titanium alloys, as well as the engine types associated with these components, including turbofan and turbojet engines.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Nickel Chromium, Stainless Steel.

By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turbojet, Piston.

By Application: OEMs, MRO (Maintenance, Repairs, and Operations).

Subsegments:

Aluminum Alloys: 2000 Series, 7000 Series, Heat-Treated.

Titanium Alloys: Alpha, Beta, Alpha-Beta.

Composites: Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber.

Nickel Chromium Alloys: Superalloys, High-Temperature.

Stainless Steel: Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic.

Leading Companies: Bombardier Inc., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.p.A., NORDAM Group Inc., Safran S.A., Collins Aerospace Corp., among others.

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Bombardier Inc.

GKN Aerospace

Leonardo S.p.A.

NORDAM Group Inc.

Safran S.A.

Collins Aerospace Corp.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Middle River Aircraft Systems

Boeing Global Services Inc.

GKN Fokker B.V.

Nexcelle LLC

Daher AeroSpace Ltd.

Advanced Integration Technology Inc. (AIT)

Societe Nationale de Construction Aerospatiale

Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

Woodward Inc.

ITT Inc.

Aircelle SA

Saab Aerostructures AB

FACC AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Scandinavian Aircraft Systems AB

CT Engineering Group

MTU Aero Engines AG

Vallair Solutions Sarl

Lufthansa Technik AG

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

Exotic Metals Forming Company LLC

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g4j97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment