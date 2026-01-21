Gordian Report Highlights State of Canada’s Public Facilities, Urges Data-Driven and Alternative Procurement Solutions

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announces the release of the first annual Canadian State of Facilities report, offering a detailed look at the condition and governance of Canada’s public facilities.

Gordian’s analysis, based on findings from more than two dozen trusted sources, identifies key factors shaping Canada’s public infrastructure:

Current State : The average age of Crown-owned buildings is 49 years, and analysis predicts that within a decade, more than 50% of the Government of Canada’s building floor area may decline to poor condition.

: The average age of Crown-owned buildings is 49 years, and analysis predicts that within a decade, more than 50% of the Government of Canada’s building floor area may decline to poor condition. Barriers and Complications : A persistent data deficit, fragmented governance over public facilities and construction industry challenges, including labour shortages and procurement inefficiencies, cause difficulties in planning and executing renewal.

: A persistent data deficit, fragmented governance over public facilities and construction industry challenges, including labour shortages and procurement inefficiencies, cause difficulties in planning and executing renewal. Pathways to Progress: Cross-jurisdictional collaboration, data-driven decision-making, digital transformation and procurement modernization should be top priorities for organizations to address the growing crisis.

“Public facilities are essential to the health, security and economic well-being of our communities and our nation,” said Jonathan Burbee, Gordian’s Vice President of Market Strategy and Development for Canada. “This report serves as a guidepost and call-to-action for public agencies. Gordian is committed to being a trusted partner in their mission to best serve Canadian communities.”

“Canadian public facilities are entering a period of important transition, and Gordian is proud to support leaders who are ready to take action,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian and Group President of Fortive’s Facilities and Asset Lifecycle Group. “Data insights provide the clarity and confidence needed to prioritize and tackle deferred maintenance while modernizing facilities. Together, we can ensure these spaces remain vital pillars of progress for generations to come.”

The report reflects collective insights from Gordian, publicly available data and senior practitioners in the field. It explores bold perspectives, including adopting a long-term, systemic approach inspired by Indigenous principles — looking beyond election cycles to a seven-generation horizon.

Visit Gordian’s website to read the full report and join the conversation about the future of Canada’s public facilities.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.