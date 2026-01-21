BingX Lists SKR, the Native Token of Solana Mobile





PANAMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the listing of SKR, the native asset of the Solana Mobile ecosystem, opening up more opportunities for traders to participate in Solana Mobile's platform governance and network development.

To celebrate the listing, BingX is launching a SKR Listing Carnival from January 21 to January 28, with new user special rewards and trading missions for users to participate and share a total prize pool of $100,000 in SKR, along with SKR Fixed Term Wealth benefits and extra Xpool points.

Following the launch of Solana Mobile's second-generation Web3-native smartphone, SKR powers its ecosystem for governance and incentives. The token powers governance and incentivization within the platform, distributing control while fostering collaboration among builders, users, and hardware partners. By staking SKR to Guardians, users can actively participate in platform governance, from verifying device authenticity to coordinating dApp reviews and enforcing community standards. Additionally, stakers are rewarded for helping to secure the network, further strengthening the ecosystem.

The listing of SKR represents another step in BingX’s commitment to expanding its spot trading offerings and connecting users with cutting-edge projects. As one of the most widely anticipated tokens backed by an active and growing community, SKR underscores BingX’s dedication to providing access to emerging opportunities in the Web3 and blockchain space.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

