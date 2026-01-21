From Vision to Validation: LeadCoverage + Redwood Share How to Influence Prospects and Drive Profit with AR at Manifest 2026

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market (GTM) consulting group in the supply chain and logistics industry, will share the stage with long-time partner Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America’s leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, at Manifest 2026. Together, the two industry leaders will discuss Redwood’s analyst relations journey (AR) and how the company is leveraging AR in its sales cycles.

The session, titled “Redwood’s Analyst Relations Journey: AR’s Influence on the Enterprise Buying Cycle,” will take place on Monday, February 9 at 12:00 p.m. PST in Venetian Ballroom G. Featured speakers include Michael Reed, Chief Product Officer of Redwood and Will Haraway, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer at LeadCoverage, with additional analyst-focused perspective from Bart De Muynck, a strategic advisor in the analyst relations space and former Gartner analyst.

“In my years as an analyst and advisor, I’ve seen a lot of vendor/analyst programs,” said De Muynck. “It’s easy to look at a Magic Quadrant and assume everyone in it is already strong on execution and capability, but the difference is how you build a narrative that resonates over time. Redwood and LeadCoverage demonstrated what a sound AR strategy actually looks like: Not self-promotion, but specificity. The two worked together to display how Redwood solves the problems analysts have identified, validated it through customer outcomes, and consistently connected positioning to the direction of the market.”

Redwood and LeadCoverage first engaged in AR in late 2021 to build a program that would introduce Gartner to Redwood’s integration platform, RedwoodConnect™, and a new category concept around it called Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). While Gartner viewed the LPaaS framing as compelling but still emerging, the conversations quickly revealed something even more consequential: Redwood’s underlying approach closely aligned with Gartner's expectations for how the 4PL market would take shape.

"The disconnect with Gartner around LPaaS became a catalyst of transition for us,” said Reed. "The way we operated and presented LPaaS triggered conversations with Gartner that mirrored the way they were looking at the growing 4PL market. Instead of going along for the ride as Gartner further defined the space, LeadCoverage guided us to put our hand on the wheel and steer Yu conversation in a way that positioned ourselves as the modern 4PL provider; something we’re now leveraging to shorten our sales cycles today."

Beginning in early 2022, Redwood, with the expertise of LeadCoverage, committed to a rigorous analyst engagement cadence focused on its branded modern 4PL approach. The company held 50+ briefings and inquiries, including some with valued customers, over roughly three years, which involved 15 Gartner analysts and sustained engagement with key contributors across research efforts.

“Redwood’s analyst relations journey is truly one of the most unique partnerships I’ve experienced in my career,” added Haraway. “We worked together to build a compelling narrative around RedwoodConnect and the modern 4PL approach, and also worked with David and Matt to define the space through arduous and continuous discussion. That narrative positioning makes closing deals on the back end significantly easier.”

The shared momentum contributed to a series of industry and company milestones: An Innovation Insights report in late 2022, the first Gartner Market Guide for 4PL in 2023, a follow-on Market Guide in 2024 and ultimately the debut of the Gartner 4PL Magic Quadrant in 2025, written by Matthew Beckett and David Gonzalez, where Redwood was recognized as a visionary and the most technologically sophisticated vendor in the quadrant.

The strategy in which LeadCoverage and Redwood then leveraged Gartner materials in demand generation campaigns contributed to 35% of form submissions turning into qualified leads. LeadCoverage also contributed an additional $700,000+ in publicity value from media relations activities pertaining to Redwood’s inclusion in Gartner reporting.

Further key takeaways of the session include Redwood’s take on the role of AR in enterprise sales cycles, LeadCoverage’s unique and revenue oriented metrics that tie AR impact to pipeline growth, and a behind-the-scenes look at how Gartner’s perspective was influenced by real operational insight.

To learn more about how Redwood is turning their analyst relations journey into profitable enterprise deals, attend the session on Monday, February 9th. Details can be found here.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains. Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnect™, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this platform-driven strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.

