Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Beazley Plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group PLC

Beazley plc
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
20/01/2026
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NO

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 20/01/2026 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? NO





2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:



5p ordinary Interests



Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 8,716,349.00 1.45 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:



5,041,183.00 0.84 108,763.00 0.01 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL: 13,757,532.00 2.29 108,763.00 0.01

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale



Number of securities Price per unit 5p ordinary Sale 9,264 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 12,614 11.5855 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 25,863 11.4793 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 69,027 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 3,154 11.5000 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 68,321 11.5002 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 7,126 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 9,702 11.5855 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 19,893 11.4793 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 53,096 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 2,425 11.5000 GBP 5p ordinary Sale 52,552 11.5002 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 648 11.5002 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 30 11.5000 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 88 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 120 11.5856 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 245 11.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 655 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 542 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 36,874 11.3340 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 187 11.3340 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 16,543 11.4873 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 9,812 11.4176 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 3,836 11.3676 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 6,635 11.4468 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a short position 5,819 11.5076 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 4,946 11.4790 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,815 11.5127 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,892 11.5002 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 256 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 87 11.5000 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 349 11.5856 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 716 11.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 1,912 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 6,116 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 6,116 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,073,225 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 1,073,225 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 481,365 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 481,365 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 47,931 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 47,931 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 25,343 11.2631 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 2,136 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 4,506 11.3339 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 2,136 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 6,411 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 22,097 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 22,096 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 66,279 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 35,007 11.2631 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 1,233 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 6,225 11.3339 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 3,699 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,233 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 19 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 7 11.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 3 11.5856 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 2 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 18 11.5002 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 295 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 296 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 888 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 586 11.3340 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 93,248 11.2631 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 16,585 11.3339 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 25,774 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 8,592 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 8,591 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 1,833 11.3339 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 10,313 11.2631 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 435 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 1,308 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 436 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 4,315 11.4191 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Opening a long position 12,948 11.3970 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 4,315 11.4059 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 8,654 11.5002 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 400 11.5000 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 8,742 11.5208 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 3,276 11.4794 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,598 11.5856 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 1,174 11.4916 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 17,500 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Reducing a long position 21,797 11.2600 GBP 5p ordinary Swap Increasing a long position 21,797 11.2600 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
None

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
None



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
None

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:



(c) Attachments

Date of disclosure: 21/01/2026 Contact name: Graham Keene Telephone number: +44 20 7144 2259

