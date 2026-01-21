Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Beazley Plc

 | Source: Man Group PLC Man Group PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Beazley plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		20/01/2026
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

5p ordinary
 Interests

Short positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:8,716,349.001.45  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

5,041,183.000.84108,763.000.01
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		 13,757,532.002.29108,763.000.01

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
5p ordinarySale9,26411.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySale12,61411.5855 GBP
5p ordinarySale25,86311.4793 GBP
5p ordinarySale69,02711.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySale3,15411.5000 GBP
5p ordinarySale68,32111.5002 GBP
5p ordinarySale7,12611.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySale9,70211.5855 GBP
5p ordinarySale19,89311.4793 GBP
5p ordinarySale53,09611.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySale2,42511.5000 GBP
5p ordinarySale52,55211.5002 GBP

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position64811.5002 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position3011.5000 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position8811.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position12011.5856 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position24511.4794 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position65511.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position54211.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position36,87411.3340 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position18711.3340 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position16,54311.4873 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position9,81211.4176 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position3,83611.3676 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position6,63511.4468 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a short position5,81911.5076 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position4,94611.4790 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,81511.5127 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,89211.5002 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position25611.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position8711.5000 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position34911.5856 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position71611.4794 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1,91211.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position6,11611.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position6,11611.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,073,22511.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1,073,22511.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position481,36511.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position481,36511.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position47,93111.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position47,93111.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position25,34311.2631 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position2,13611.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position4,50611.3339 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position2,13611.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position6,41111.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position22,09711.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position22,09611.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position66,27911.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position35,00711.2631 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1,23311.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position6,22511.3339 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position3,69911.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,23311.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1911.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position711.4794 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position311.5856 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position211.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position1811.5002 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position29511.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position29611.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position88811.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position58611.3340 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position93,24811.2631 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position16,58511.3339 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position25,77411.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position8,59211.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position8,59111.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position1,83311.3339 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position10,31311.2631 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position43511.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position1,30811.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position43611.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position4,31511.4191 GBP
5p ordinarySwapOpening a long position12,94811.3970 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position4,31511.4059 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position8,65411.5002 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position40011.5000 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position8,74211.5208 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position3,27611.4794 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,59811.5856 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position1,17411.4916 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position17,50011.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapReducing a long position21,79711.2600 GBP
5p ordinarySwapIncreasing a long position21,79711.2600 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:21/01/2026
Contact name:Graham Keene
Telephone number:+44 20 7144 2259

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Reading