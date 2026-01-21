Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulmonary fibrosis market is driven by increasing cases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other forms of interstitial lung diseases (ILD), compounded by factors such as an aging population and environmental pollutants. Pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive, often fatal condition characterized by scarring and inflammation of lung tissue, leading to impaired lung function. With ongoing research into biologic therapies and genetic-based treatments, the market is evolving. However, challenges such as high treatment costs, late diagnosis, and limited efficacy of current therapies provide an opportunity for innovative treatment solutions to address unmet needs and improve patient outcomes.



Impact

Increasing demand for pulmonary fibrosis therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global pulmonary fibrosis market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in treatment, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing drug approvals of the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global pulmonary fibrosis market:

Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF): The increasing incidence of IPF, especially in aging populations and due to environmental pollutants, is driving the demand for effective therapies.

Advances in Anti-fibrotic Treatments: The approval and widespread adoption of pirfenidone and nintedanib.which slow the progression of fibrosis and improve lung function, are key drivers of market growth.

Increased Research and Development: Ongoing clinical trials and research into biologic therapies and personalized treatments provide opportunities to address unmet needs in IPF management and improve patient outcomes.

The global pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to face some limitations too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs: The cost of existing anti-fibrotic therapies remains high, limiting patient access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and challenging market growth.

Side Effects of Existing Therapies: Patients may experience adverse side effects with current anti-fibrotic treatments, including gastrointestinal issues and liver toxicity, which may affect patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report identifies key opportunities in anti-fibrotic agents, biologic treatments, and combination therapies that target the underlying causes of pulmonary fibrosis. It provides strategic insights for organizations focused on developing disease-modifying therapies, improving patient outcomes, and reducing progression in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Additionally, it highlights emerging technologies and treatment options that can position an organization at the forefront of pulmonary fibrosis management.



Competitive Strategy: The report also examines the competitive landscape, detailing market leaders, their strategies, and emerging therapies. It offers actionable recommendations on licensing, partnerships, and regional market penetration, helping companies strengthen their market presence in the growing pulmonary fibrosis space.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The global pulmonary fibrosis market is primarily led by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., both of which are critical anti-fibrotic therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These therapies are designed to slow disease progression and preserve lung function in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients. The competitive landscape is shaped by the development of novel biologics, combination therapies, and gene-based treatments, as companies strive to address the unmet need for more effective, disease-modifying treatments. Competition is also influenced by regulatory approvals, pricing, and expanding access to therapies in emerging markets.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

United Therapeutics

