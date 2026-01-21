New Market Intelligence Report Illuminates Growth Opportunities in the Global Nocturnal Enuresis Market

Nocturnal enuresis, or bedwetting, impacts all ages and is influenced by factors like an overactive bladder, hormonal issues, and sleep disturbances. With treatments such as desmopressin and oxybutynin, the market for managing this condition is growing due to increasing awareness and advancements in therapy. The global nocturnal enuresis market, slated for significant growth from 2025-2035, is driven by innovations like sublingual and gender-specific formulations. However, challenges include social stigmas and high treatment costs. Key players like Ferring Pharmaceuticals are pivotal in driving this market's evolution.

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nocturnal Enuresis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nocturnal Enuresis Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035, delivers comprehensive insights into one of the most dynamic therapeutic areas in urology today. The report highlights emerging trends, market drivers, regional forecasts, and competitive strategies that are shaping the future of nocturnal enuresis management.

Nocturnal enuresis, commonly known as bedwetting, affects children, adolescents, and adults across global populations and is characterized by involuntary urination during sleep. The condition often stems from overactive bladder, hormonal imbalances, and sleep disturbances, and can have profound psychological and social impacts. The report details pharmacological therapies such as desmopressin, imipramine, and oxybutynin, alongside behavioral and lifestyle interventions, underscoring advancements in treatment modalities that are improving patient compliance and outcomes worldwide.

Company Profiled

  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

This essential research tool will be updated with the latest available data at the time of order, ensuring purchasers receive the most current insights and forecasts to support growth and competitive advantage.

