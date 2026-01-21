VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group - News Commentary – The $6.16 trillion health market is hitting a wall as consumers dump generic stimulants for $57.1 billion in precision wellness tech[1]. Human cognitive scarcity is now the primary bottleneck of the 2026 economy: AI has simply outrun organic bandwidth[2]. Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK:DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST), Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ: NAGE), and Philip Morris (NYSE: PM).

Precedence Research projects precision medicine to reach $138.67 billion in 2026, as targeted delivery provides an asymmetric advantage over legacy "maybe" models [3]. With the regulatory war on sugar and smoke intensifying[4], institutional capital is seeking sovereign sanctuary in metabolically efficient architectures. These platforms are the structural tailwinds of 2026: biological load-bearing walls for a high-velocity economy.

Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) recently acquired the Feed That Brain ® brand for $400,000, marking a strategic expansion into the performance wellness segment. The Toronto-based cognitive health and beauty supplement division, founded by Forbes-recognized entrepreneur Rena R. Dempsey, brings established brand equity expected to accelerate Doseology's Canadian launch of next-generation clean energy pouches. The purchase will be settled through securities issuance: 175,000 common shares at $1.00 per share on closing, followed by $75,000 in pre-funded warrants every six months thereafter.

Concurrent with the acquisition, the Kelowna, British Columbia-based company appointed Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor under a three-year agreement valued at $400,000 in restricted share units, issued in equal installments over the term.

Mimran is a prominent Canadian retail strategist and brand architect with a 40-year track record building billion-dollar consumer companies. He co-founded Alfred Sung, founded Club Monaco (later acquired by Ralph Lauren), and created Joe Fresh, one of Canada's most successful apparel brands. Through his family office, Mimran has led acquisitions and revitalizations of Mastermind Toys, Kit and Ace, Tilley Endurables, and Coco Village. He also served as a Dragon on CBC's Dragons' Den from 2015 to 2018.

"Doseology is building something both innovative and timely," said Mimran. "I'm excited to work alongside the team in shaping a brand that redefines how energy and performance can be delivered."

The Feed That Brain acquisition aligns with Doseology's positioning in two high-growth markets. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drinks market is projected to expand from $79.4 billion in 2024 to $125.1 billion by 2030, while the nicotine pouch category is expected to grow from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030 at a 29.6% CAGR. Oral pouches offer portable, sugar-free, crash-free formats for focus and alertness, appealing to working professionals, athletes, and high-output individuals seeking alternatives to traditional beverages and tobacco products.

Doseology currently maintains a national Canadian presence through its functional mushroom tincture line, available in over 500 retail locations. The company's U.S. subsidiary, Doseology USA Inc., established earlier this year, is developing pouch-based offerings blending caffeine, nootropics, and adaptogens designed for professionals, students, and wellness consumers seeking functional stimulation without pills, sugar, or smoke.

Led by CEO Chris Jackson, President and COO Tim Corkum, and Strategic Go-to-Market Advisor Patrick Sills, the company is positioning itself at the intersection of biotech innovation and consumer wellness, with formulations adaptable for athletic, clinical, and mainstream consumer markets.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) provided additional secondary and exploratory endpoint final results from its Phase 1b, 12-week chronic study GLP-1-H24-4 recently completed in Australia, focusing on four DehydraTECH study arms relative to the Rybelsus control study arm. The global innovator in drug delivery platforms reported rough parity between DHT arms and the Rybelsus control with no statistically significant treatment differences in secondary efficacy parameters, while DHT-cannabidiol achieved meaningful reductions in blood pressure and DHT-semaglutide participants self-reported better survey results than Rybelsus-only participants.

"We are pleased to report additional data from our first Phase 1b clinical study," stated Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "It adds to a growing dataset which showcases the many potential benefits of our platform technology - DehydraTECH."

Based on findings from this study, Lexaria Bioscience considers the DHT-semaglutide test article most worthy of continued investigation for the therapeutic indication studied. The company intends to consider options to perform prospective follow-on human clinical testing with a DHT + SNAC + semaglutide composition compared to Rybelsus accordingly.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) announced participation at Pharmapack 2026 in Paris to showcase leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment, marking global commercial availability of West Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe system. The global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration provides a broad product portfolio including 1 ml long and 2.25 ml staked needle options for biologics and 1 ml standard staked needle and Luer lock options for vaccines, with high performance West NovaPure and FluroTec barrier film plungers.

The fully integrated and verified prefillable syringe system is designed to ensure seamless interaction between components supporting reliable and efficient drug delivery performance. West Pharmaceutical Services will highlight industry expertise through learning labs and product galleries during the event, with showcases featuring the stop piecing it together integrated verified prefillable syringe system presentation and flexible assembly packaging approach for steering combination products through clinical trials.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ: NAGE) partnered with Truemed to provide qualified customers the option to purchase Tru Niagen using Health Savings Account and Flexible Spending Account funds on its direct-to-consumer website. The global authority on NAD+ with a focus on the science of healthy aging enables eligible customers to use pre-tax health dollars to purchase Tru Niagen through a streamlined checkout experience powered by Truemed with a Letter of Medical Necessity issued by a licensed provider.

"Tru Niagen is the category-defining NAD+ supplement, backed by deep scientific investment and rigorous quality standards," said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. "By enabling the spending of HSA and FSA funds on Tru Niagen, we are making Tru Niagen more accessible."

Tru Niagen features Niagen, the most efficient and high-quality NAD+ booster available, backed by more than 40 peer-reviewed human clinical studies. Niagen Bioscience holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with over 50 patents granted worldwide.

Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) released a new white paper inviting leaders across business, policy and academia to join a global conversation on the evolving role of human cognition as artificial intelligence transforms work, society and the economy. The leading international consumer goods company actively delivering a smoke-free future explores how human capabilities such as critical thinking, creativity and adaptability are poised to become the superskill of the future, driving progress in an era of human-machine collaboration.

"In our strategic shift toward a smoke-free future, we learned that technology helps us move faster - but real progress depends on people," said Moira Gilchrist, Chief Global Communications Officer of PMI. "That journey was powered by curiosity, creativity, and the courage to challenge assumptions. If we treat cognition like the scarce resource that it is and use AI to enhance – not replace – human strengths, organizations will make better decisions, and society will be more resilient in the AI era."

The white paper highlights the need to protect human cognition in the era of AI, outlining accelerating cognitive risks including cognitive atrophy, attention erosion and emerging cognitive divides. Philip Morris aims to be predominantly smoke-free by 2030.

