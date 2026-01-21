Aircraft Hydraulic System Research Report 2026: $5.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Hydraulic System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The aircraft hydraulic system market is experiencing significant growth, expected to increase from $2.91 billion in 2025 to $3.29 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 13.2%. This growth is driven by increased production in commercial and military aircraft, advancements in piston pump technologies, and higher emphasis on high-pressure systems for more complex aircraft. Additionally, MRO activities are driving the frequent replacement of hydraulic components.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $5.2 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. Key factors include the adoption of efficient hydraulic pumps for better energy management, a shift to hybrid hydraulic-electromechanical systems, and the demand for lightweight parts to reduce aircraft weight. Fleet modernization and technological innovations are also boosting system reliability and safety. Major trends include the integration of high-pressure actuations, lightweight components, and modular hydraulic architectures.

The rise in air traffic, driven by global demand for air travel and cargo, continues to propel the aircraft hydraulic systems market. Reliable operation of aircraft components like flight controls and landing gear is crucial for ensuring safe and efficient flights. A notable increase in air passengers in the EU by 19% in 2023 further underscores the market's potential growth.

Companies in this sector, such as Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, are innovating with advanced sealing technologies like next-generation Turcon, enhancing wear resistance and operational efficiency under extreme conditions. Similarly, Safran S.A. acquired Collins Aerospace's actuation business, strengthening its market position with integrated solutions.

Major industry players include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dynex/Rivett Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Moog Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, while North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

However, changes in global trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market, particularly affecting regions with large aerospace supply chains. These tariffs lead to increased costs for components like pumps and valves but may encourage domestic manufacturing and regional sourcing stability.

Market reports provide comprehensive analyses, including regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. They address the critical role of hydraulic systems in aircraft operation, notably in landing gears, brakes, and other equipment. Products in this market include a variety of hydraulic pumps and related services, with revenue measurement fo

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Dynex/Rivett Inc.

Liebherr-International AG

Woodward Inc.

Triumph Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Arkwin Industries Inc.

Safran S.A.

Hycom Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Senior plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation

United Technologies Corp.

Nabtesco Corporation

SKF Group

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Sitec Aerospace GmbH

GKN Aerospace

Abaco Systems Ltd.

Claverham Ltd.

Circle Seal Controls Inc.

Electromech Technologies LLC

Oerlikon Corporation AG

Young & Franklin Inc.

AGI Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Argo-Hytos Group

Alta Group

Roper Technologies Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Tactair Fluid Controls Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6rihg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment