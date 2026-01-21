Expanse Studios (GMGI) Featured in Gaming International Online: "When You Own the IP, You Scale Without Proportional Cost Growth"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the gaming content development subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), announced it was featured in Gaming International Online's January 2026 issue in a profile examining how the Company reached over 1,300 B2B operator partnerships while maintaining full proprietary ownership of its game portfolio.

The profile, titled "At 1,300 Operators and Counting, Expanse Studios Is Just Getting Started," explores the Company's strategic approach to content ownership, US market positioning, and aggressive 2026 expansion plans that target doubling the operator base to 2,500-3,000 partnerships.

Read the full Gaming International Online profile at:

https://content.yudu.com/web/69r/0A43x9j/January2026/html/index.html?page=10&origin=reader

The European Studio Playing the US Market

Gaming International examines Expanse's strategic focus on US social casino, where the Company has completed 10+ direct operator integrations. The interview positions this as timing advantage: operators decide "who the serious players are" before regulated state licenses are issued. The article notes Expanse is currently in licensing processes in several US states, with technical certifications complete and regulatory approvals pending.

The IP Ownership Model

"When you own the IP, you can scale without proportional cost growth," CEO Damjan Stamenkovic explains. "Otherwise, adding revenue means adding headcount or licensing fees. Full ownership changes that math." The interview examines how Expanse built 65 proprietary game titles entirely in-house, avoiding licensing dependencies that compress competitor margins.

Why Crash Games Matter

The profile spotlights Super Heli, Expanse's flagship crash game that operators now request by name. The interview explores why crash mechanics create engagement patterns traditional slots cannot match. "Every second you wait, the stakes rise," the article states, describing how this tension loop drives session lengths and retention metrics above category norms. The piece positions crash games as the fastest-growing segment in casual and social casino markets globally.

2026: Product and Geographic Expansion

The interview outlines Expanse's 2026 roadmap. At least 10 new game titles launch starting Q1, alongside a gamification platform providing operators with loyalty tools, bonus systems, and tournament mechanics. Geographically, Expanse expects to go live in at least 15 new countries, with Brazil already operational and Romania and Sweden licensed. The article quotes the Company's target of reaching 2,500-3,000 operator partnerships by year-end, up from the current 1,300+ base.

