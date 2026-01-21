Aircraft Actuator Research Report 2026: $30+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Actuator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft actuator market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $19.92 billion in 2025 to $21.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth in the historic period has been driven by increased commercial aircraft production, higher demand for advanced actuation systems for landing gear and cargo doors, engine development programs requiring precise components, and a heightened focus on aircraft safety. Additionally, there is increased adoption of hydraulic and electrohydraulic actuators across major aircraft platforms.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is expected to reach $30.09 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include a shift towards electro-mechanical actuators to enhance efficiency and reduce weight, increased demand for sophisticated actuation systems in next-generation aircraft, and the integration of smart, health-monitoring actuators for predictive maintenance. The trend towards using lighter materials to improve fuel efficiency, the expansion of fly-by-wire systems, and the growing maintenance, repair, and overhaul needs are all driving this market forward.

The surge in global passenger traffic is also expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft actuators market. The demand for transportation services has intensified, compelling operators to expand capacity and introduce new routes. Aircraft actuators play a crucial role in enhancing control, reliability, and operational efficiency, thereby supporting these industry demands. According to Eurostat, 976 million air passengers were carried in the EU in 2023, marking a 19% increase over 2022, highlighting this growing trend.

Leading companies like UAVOS Inc. are developing innovative products, such as linear servo actuators, for improved precision and efficiency in flight control systems. In October 2024, UAVOS launched the SDLM-04B Linear Servo Actuator, designed for high force, precision, and reliability. Its compact, robust design is suited for unmanned aircraft systems and offers zero-backlash precision, high-speed actuation, and simplified installation. The actuator's applications extend beyond aerospace into robotics and industrial automation.

A notable industry development occurred in October 2025 when Astronics Corporation acquired Buhler Motor Aviation GmbH. This acquisition is set to enhance Astronics' portfolio of aircraft seat motion control systems by integrating advanced technologies to deliver next-generation seat comfort solutions.

Several major players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Safran S.A., and more. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

However, the market faces challenges due to changing global trade relations and tariffs, affecting the costs of imported components. Yet, these tariffs can encourage domestic production and foster a more resilient supply chain. The aircraft actuators market report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and trends, offering a detailed analysis of the current and future industry landscape.

Aircraft actuators are integral to controlling flight surfaces such as elevators, rudders, and flaps, with types including hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, and electromechanical actuators. They serve various sectors including commercial and military aviation across countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, and more.

This market's value is calculated based on manufacturer sales and includes related services, with revenues defined by the sales of goods and services within the specified market and geography.

Geographical Coverage:

Regions include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. New focuses on Taiwan and Southeast Asia highlight shifts in global production dynamics.

Competitive Landscape:

Gain insights into market competitiveness, identifying key players like Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation, Moog Inc., and more. Consider strategic mergers and financial deals shaping the market framework.

Report Scope:

Actuator Type: Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, Electromechanical, Electrohydrostatic

Motion: Linear, Rotary

Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

End User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other End Users

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



