What If AI Didn’t Replace Us – But Made Us More Human? Untitled by Andrea Bonaceto Studio Has the Answer

Hong Kong, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrea Bonaceto Studio announced the debut of Untitled, a living artwork unveiled in Hong Kong that merges human expression with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to form an ever-evolving portrait of our shared inner world. Commissioned by Hong Kong Design Centre, funded by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, and exhibited at DX Design Hub as part of BODW In the City, the project immediately resonated with both audiences and institutions. Developed by contemporary artist Andrea Bonaceto, the initiative was also supported by the Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong.

Powered by OpenAI’s most advanced tools, including Sora, and shaped through proprietary presets developed by Bonaceto to encode his artistic language, Untitled uses AI as a tool to facilitate human introspection and authenticity.

Untitled Immersive Experience, hosted inside The Box, an immersive space at DX Design Hub, is at the heart of this artistic project. Visitors entered one at a time into a multisensory environment where AI-generated humanoid entities guided each participant through a ten-minute session of sincere self-reflection. In this private setting, individuals were invited to step outside their social role, set down the mask worn in everyday life, and speak with radical honesty.

Each spoken reflection became creative material for the evolving body of Untitled Artworks. Using AI as a tool, Bonaceto transformed these contributions into cinematic pieces where image, music, and language merged into visual expressions of inner experience. Thanks to the sponsorship from Sino Group and Nan Fung Group, Untitled Artworks are currently displaying across Hong Kong's skyline illuminating the façades of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Empire Centre, and had previously shone brightly at AIRSIDE. These public projections brought the project into the urban fabric of the city, offering an early glimpse of its distinctive cinematic language at monumental scale.

During his time in Hong Kong, Bonaceto also participated in talks, dialogues, and networking events across cultural, academic, and innovation venues, engaging directly with audiences. Together, the immersive experience, the city-wide artworks, and the artist’s presence established Untitled not as a single exhibition, but as an ever-evolving artistic framework – one that begins with individual introspection and grows through collective participation.

Following its initial success, Untitled is now set to continue its international journey, bringing this living, participatory artwork to museums, cultural institutions, and public spaces worldwide. As new voices are added across cultures and communities, the project expands into a global archive of human expression – guided by artistic intention and enabled by AI, yet always rooted in the human soul.

About Andrea Bonaceto Studio

Andrea Bonaceto Studio was founded by contemporary artist Andrea Bonaceto, a multidisciplinary artist whose work blends visual art, poetry and AI to explore the emotional, symbolic and metaphysical dimensions of contemporary existence. His practice transforms the viewer from a passive spectator into an active participant, creating artworks that invite deep reflection and personal engagement. Bonaceto is internationally recognised for his pioneering approach. In 2021, he collaborated with the humanoid robot Sophia, highlighting the potential of AI as a powerful creative tool in contemporary art. His evolving artwork AB Infinite 1, designed to transform through audience interaction on social media, was part of Christie’s 20th/21st Century London Evening Sale in 2022 as the only digital work in the auction. In 2023, Tempus Fugit was presented in a standalone auction at Phillips, further cementing Bonaceto’s influence in contemporary digital art. In 2024, Bonaceto introduced to the public his first physical works with the piece People auctioned at Christie’s Post-War and Contemporary Art Sale, followed by the launch of his Fragments series, bringing his early physical creations to a global audience. Bonaceto’s work has been exhibited at Museo della Permanente in Milan, CAFA Art Museum in Beijing, Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, W1 Curates in London, Times Square in New York, and Palazzo Giustinian Lolin in Venice, among others. Bonaceto has received numerous recognitions, including Forbes 30 Under 30 Italy, the Talented Young Italians Award and Fortune 40 Under 40 Italy.

