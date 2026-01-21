Cognitive Assessment & Training in Healthcare Market to Surge at 27.06% CAGR, Reaching USD 73.08 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market size is calculated at USD 10.75 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 73.08 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 27.06% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5596

Key Takeaways

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By assessment, the pen & paper-based assessment segment led the market in 2024.

By assessment, the hosted assessment segment is expected to grow notably in the studied years.

By component, the services segment was dominant in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market in 2024.

By component, the solutions segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By application, the clinical trials segment dominated the global market in 2024.

By application, the screening & diagnostics segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

How is the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Revolutionizing?

Primarily, the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market refers to a structured study of mental functions, such as memory, attention, and language, to find impairments, & cognitive training employs exercises to bolster these skills. The overall progression of the market is propelled by the growing healthcare spending, neuroplasticity awareness, and government encouragement. Recently, the digiDEM-SCREEN project was showcased by Germany, which validates a digital screening app developed for use in memory clinics and at home to detect early dementia.

What are the Key Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

In this era, the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is driven by the accelerating cases of Alzheimer's, dementia, and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), which fosters demand for earlier detection and management. Moreover, the globally widening public and professional emphasis on mental health and cognitive well-being is also impacting the market development. Continuous integration of AI, machine learning, mobile apps, and cloud computing is allowing for scalable, accessible, and tailored training.

What are the Major Drifts in the Market?

In May 2025 , Neurogen Biomarking partnered with NeuroX to unite virtual neurology services into Neurogen’s innovative brain health care ecosystem.

, Neurogen Biomarking partnered with NeuroX to unite virtual neurology services into Neurogen’s innovative brain health care ecosystem. In April 2025, an Indigenous-led group of university and community-based researchers was awarded $24 million in funding to advance brain health and establish a bundle of dementia assessment tools, which will be beneficial for Indigenous groups across Canada and internationally.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What is the Challenge in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market?

The worldwide players are facing a shortage of standardization, data privacy issues, expenditure on sophisticated tools, and a requirement for clinical validation to ensure accuracy and develop belief for wider adoption.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the dominating share of the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, digital health integration, and demand for precision training. The U.S. healthcare system is stepping into AI-assisted digital solutions, remote monitoring, and gamified training tools to allow early detection and persistent, home-based care.

For instance,

In January 2026, Altoida and Mindspan entered into a research alliance to employ AI/AR-enabled digital cognitive assessment to tailor cognitive care.



In the U.S., cognitive assessment and training in healthcare are rapidly expanding as providers adopt advanced tools to evaluate and support patients with neurological conditions. Growth reflects rising demand for digital screening in clinical trials and routine care, and broader use of computerized assessments in memory-related diagnoses. Strong healthcare IT infrastructure and research activity contribute to increasing service uptake nationwide.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market. Substantial catalysts involved South Korea’s faster growth, government incentives, like dementia plans in China, and the widespread adoption in education/corporate wellness. China’s ongoing efforts include the "AI Plus" initiative in healthcare, which is expanding to over 300 top-tier hospitals that are using AI platforms for cognitive screening and patient management. Alongside exploration of community-based projects, like "Golden 3-Minute" Screening, are highly utilizing screening tools to find cognitive impairment risks among the older population.

In China, the cognitive assessment and training healthcare market is experiencing significant growth driven by heightened awareness of cognitive health and investments in digital health solutions. Healthcare providers are integrating hosted and technology-enabled assessment tools to serve a large aging population and support early detection of cognitive decline. Strategic collaborations between local and global firms are also expanding market capabilities.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By assessment analysis

What Made the Pen & Paper-Based Assessment Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The pen & paper-based assessment segment captured a major share of the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market in 2024. It is mainly fueled by its cost-effectiveness, popularity, and ease of use in accelerating cognitive disorders and clinical trials. This has a major role in the mini-mental state exam (MMSE), which orients, recalls attention, language, motor skills, like drawing, and spatial awareness. Additionally, this assessment is widely employed in screening, diagnosis, tracking disease growth, and baseline data in research.

However, the hosted assessment segment is predicted to expand significantly. The widespread adoption of digital platforms, mobile apps, AI, machine learning, and cloud hosting is allowing large-scale, remote, and data-rich assessments. Recently, Linus Health gained speech analytics, including Aural Analytics for the detection of clear cognitive dysfunction, especially Alzheimer's and dementia, via speech patterns. Additionally, other significant players are promoting AI/ML for customized screening and escalated mobile/digital adoption, like BrainCheck.

By component analysis

Why did the Services Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The services segment captured the largest share of the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market in 2024. This mainly covers digital assessments, brain training, clinical trial assistance, and mental health monitoring. The latest advances comprise Anywhere for Health Systems, an FDA-authorized, AI-powered remote cognitive assessment tool, which combines with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) for early-stage screening outside clinical settings. Cognetivity Neurosciences, Cambridge Cognition, etc., these firms are increasingly facilitating services.

On the other hand, the solutions segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion. It is driven by the use of AI, VR, and mobile apps for diagnosing and bolstering mental skills. More sophisticated solutions encompass CogniFit, a digital assessment tool (CAB K-12), especially for school children to find learning disabilities and monitor cognitive optimization through games. A recent study shows LightGBM-based machine learning models integrating drawing, gait, and eye-tracking to determine cognitive impairment.

By application analysis

How did the Clinical Trials Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the clinical trials segment registered dominance in the cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market. Across the globe, accelerating R&D, demand for affordable digital tools, and government encouragement are supporting clinical trials progression. Furthermore, these trials are fostering innovations in digital tools, which analyze reaction times, speech patterns, and micro-movements to find clear cognitive decline.

Whereas the screening & diagnostics segment will expand notably. A rise in diverse mental health issues, like Alzheimer’s and dementia, with raised demand for early detection of decline are promoting the development of screening and diagnostics. Nowadays, scientists are testing generative AI to develop test items for self-report measures and to imitate patient responses utilising "digital twins". Emerging advances are promoting gamified, FDA-approved, and AI-driven apps to bolster patient engagement and motivation, specifically for dementia and post-stroke recovery.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

In December 2025, Aster DM Healthcare unveiled the Aster Global Institute for Advanced Epilepsy Care.

In September 2025, Dr Dangs Lab launched "Dendrite Dx", India's first unified set for cognitive health & Alzheimer's diagnosis.

In February 2025, Health Sciences University joined with Dorset HealthCare and introduced a novel Brain Health Clinic on its Bournemouth campus, which focuses on accelerating the opportunity for the population of Dorset to get engaged in new research and trials into dementia.



Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Key Players List

BrainCheck

Brain Resource Company

Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Charles River Analytics

CogniFit, Inc.

Cogstate Ltd.

Eyenuk, Inc.

Medidata

Pearson, plc

Sway Medical, Inc.

Virtuleap

XRHealth

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global novel spectrometry market size is calculated at USD 4.18 billion in 2025, grew to USD 4.97 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 23.35 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.77% between 2026 and 2035.

The global oncology NGS market size was calculated at US$ 589.01 million in 2025, grew to US$ 681.66 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 2538.52 million by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 15.73% between 2026 and 2035.

The global endocrine testing market size is calculated at USD 3.25 billion in 2025, grew to USD 3.52 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 7.36 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.54% between 2026 and 2035.

The hemato-oncology testing market size is anticipated to grow from USD 4 billion in 2025 to USD 12.88 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global bilirubin blood test market size is calculated at USD 1.38 billion in 2025, grows to USD 1.47 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 2.62 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.67% between 2026 and 2035.

The global mental health tester market size was estimated at USD 1.66 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.78 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 3.43 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.54% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. liquid biopsy market size was estimated at USD 2.44 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 2.78 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 8.90 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.82% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. tuberculosis (TB) diagnostics market size was estimated at USD 650.8 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 687.51 million in 2026 to approximately USD 1126.5 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.64% from 2026 to 2035.

The global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) market size is anticipated to grow from USD 7.54 billion in 2025 to USD 14.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.52% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global lateral flow assays market size was valued at US$ 12.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to US$ 14.23 billion in 2026. Forecasts suggest it will reach approximately US$ 27.40 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.94% during the period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Assessment

Pen & Paper-based Assessment

Hosted Assessment

Biometric Assessment



By Component

Services Training & Support Consulting

Solution Assessment Data Analysis & Reporting Data Management Others



By Application

Clinical Trials

Screening & Diagnostics

Brain Training

Academic Research

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5596

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest