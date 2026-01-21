Crusoe Appoints Nader Pakfar, founder of SPC LLP, as General Counsel, Real Estate

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic addition to its executive leadership team. Nader Pakfar has joined Crusoe as General Counsel, Real Estate.

Prior to joining Crusoe, Pakfar co-founded and served for 15 years as Managing Partner of SPC LLP, where he advised institutional investors, developers, and operators on complex, structured real estate transactions, overseeing more than $10 billion in transaction value. Earlier in his career, Pakfar practiced corporate and real estate law at AmLaw 50 law firms.

In connection with Pakfar’s appointment, Jamey Seely will continue as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, with an expanded focus on enterprise governance, corporate strategy, and capital markets matters. In his new role, Pakfar will oversee Crusoe’s global real estate legal strategy, supporting the company’s rapidly expanding portfolio of hyperscale AI data center developments. His proven track record in managing complex, large-scale projects and quarterbacking multi-disciplinary deal teams will be critical as Crusoe continues to expand its operations.

“Nader brings deep judgment and transactional experience at exactly the scale and complexity Crusoe is operating today,” said Jamey Seely, Chief Legal Officer at Crusoe. “As we continue to grow our global AI infrastructure footprint, Nader’s ability to navigate complex real estate, financing, and risk-allocation issues will be critical to helping us move faster and execute with confidence.”

Pakfar will work closely with Matt Field, Chief Real Estate Officer, and Crusoe’s executive leadership team to help accelerate development timelines, support hyperscaler partnerships, and continue building a durable legal foundation as the company scales.

“Crusoe is building infrastructure at a scale and pace that is truly unique,” said Pakfar. “I’m honored to join a team that is redefining how energy, real estate, and AI infrastructure come together, and to help support the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Pakfar is a Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys and is admitted to practice in California. He holds a J.D., cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

