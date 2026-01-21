Bob’s Discount Furniture Launches Campaigns to Benefit the USO

Arlington, VA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bob’s Discount Furniture today announced two campaigns to benefit the USO mission to strengthen the well-being of the people who serve in America’s military and their families.



Cafe Collections for a Cause

Shoppers at Bob’s Discount Furniture stores will be given the option to put monetary contributions into a donation box or donate via a QR code at the store’s café, where shoppers are treated to complimentary treats and coffee. All funds raised through March 31 will benefit the USO, and Bob’s will match guests’ donations collected in participating store locations dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000

Bob’s Plushies for Charity

Bob’s will donate $5 from the sale of every Little Bob plushie sold at participating store locations to the USO through December 31.

“We are grateful to Bob’s Discount Furniture and their shoppers for supporting the USO mission through these campaigns,” said Ben Leslie, USO Chief Development Officer. “Their contributions will have a direct impact on the lives of our service members and their families around the globe.”

“Bob’s is honored to welcome the USO as a new partner. We’ve seen firsthand the powerful impact USO centers have in providing a home away from home for service members and their families,” said Bill Barton, President and CEO of Bob’s Discount Furniture. “This fundraising will help support the critical services and programs the USO delivers every day.”

Bob’s Discount Furniture first partnered with the USO in the summer of 2025 as they expanded into North Carolina. Bob’s contributed over $60,000 in monetary contributions and in-kind donations last year. Noteworthy projects included furnishing the USO center at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and furnishing the relocated and renovated USO center at the U.S. Navy Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut. Bob’s employees also participated in a care package packing event to benefit troops as well as sponsorship of an annual trunk-or-treat event for military families.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Bob’s Discount Furniture



Bob’s Discount Furniture is a high-growth, national omnichannel retailer of value home furnishings with more than 200 showrooms across the United States. Since its founding in 1991, Bob's has built a reputation as a trusted and reliable brand offering superior value and service, without compromising on quality or style. Bob's belief that everyone deserves a home they love is also reflected in its support for local communities.

From in-store guest experience specialists who create a no-pressure, no-gimmicks shopping experience, to distribution and logistics teams who enable fast, reliable fulfillment, Bob’s is built on the dedication of more than 5,800 team members nationwide.