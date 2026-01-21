Epic Snow, Ramen, Legendary Beer: Air Canada Unveils its First-Ever Winter Seasonal Service to Sapporo

Only non-stop service linking Sapporo to North America, starts in December 2026

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced the only non-stop flights from North America to Sapporo will begin December 2026, in time for travellers to experience Japan’s world-recognized winter activities and experiences. Air Canada’s new service will bring travellers directly to Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture and the area's exceptional powder conditions, the renowned Sapporo Snow Festival, relaxing hot springs, and authentic culinary adventures. This new addition further boosts Air Canada’s extensive international network and positions the airline as the carrier with the most non-stop Japanese destinations from the North American mainland.

“Air Canada’s global network is further strengthened by the addition of Sapporo, a premier winter leisure destination in Japan’s northern Hokkaido prefecture. With this new service, Air Canada is reinforcing its Vancouver hub as North America’s second largest Pacific gateway, building on strong premium leisure and ongoing travel demand to Japan, while providing yet another sought-after destination for our customers and Aeroplan Members. Whether people are avid snow enthusiasts, cultural or culinary connoisseurs, or global explorers, Air Canada’s new service will make discovering Japan’s vibrant northern regions more convenient than ever,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo.

“Leveraging Vancouver’s geographic proximity, Air Canada’s new flights provide the fastest way to reach Sapporo, saving more than two hours travel time each way. For our customers in Hokkaido, Air Canada’s new flights provide the only non-stop and the fastest way to reach the North American continent, with connections to over 45 destinations across Canada, the United States and Mexico at our YVR hub,” Mr. Galardo concluded.

“By making it easier for travellers to experience world-class winter sports and tourism in both countries, this new connection will bring Canadians and Japanese closer together, strengthening long-standing people-to-people ties and creating new economic opportunities on both sides of the Pacific,” said His Excellency, Ian McKay, Ambassador of Canada to Japan.

“As Canada's Pacific gateway to Asia, YVR is ready to welcome Air Canada's new direct service to Sapporo, Japan,” said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver International Airport. “This new route builds on YVR's strategy as a key Trans-Pacific hub, further strengthening the deep trade, economic, and cultural ties between Canada and Japan, and providing additional travel and cargo options to both countries and beyond.”

Flights will operate from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Sapporo’s Chitose Hokkaido Airport (CTS) onboard Air Canada’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a choice of Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy, three times weekly from December 2026 until March 2027. Check out the fares to our newest destination to Japan here. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, through travel agents and Air Canada Contact Centres.

Air Canada is the leading carrier offering the most seats between Canada and Japan. The airline’s new winter service to Sapporo complements existing year-round services to Tokyo-Narita and Tokyo-Haneda, and summer seasonal services to Osaka-Kansai. Air Canada is proud to feature Michelin-starred Chef Masaki Hashimoto as part of its culinary panel. Chef Hashimoto’s creations are offered as part of Air Canada’s Signature Class dining menu on all Air Canada flights between Canada and Japan. On Air Canada’s international flights, ski bags and equipment are included as part of regular checked bag allowances.**

Air Canada’s Sapporo schedule*:

Flight From To Departs Arrives Days of Operation Season AC55 Vancouver (YVR) Sapporo - Chitose (CTS) 13:25 15:35 + 1 day Mon, Thu, Sat Dec. 17, 2026-Mar. 25, 2027 AC54 Sapporo - Chitose (CTS) Vancouver (YVR) 19:55 11:10 Tue, Fri, Sun Dec. 18, 2026-Mar. 26, 2027

*flight times are subject to change

**except Basic Economy fares

Air Canada will be announcing additional details and new destinations for Winter 2026/2027 in the coming weeks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

