BitMart Supports UNICEF to Advance Youth Financial Literacy and Employability in Brazil

MAHE, Seychelles, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a digital asset exchange platform, today announced its support for UNICEF Luxembourg to bolster Passport to Earning (P2E), the flagship youth skilling initiative of Generation Unlimited, focused on empowering young people in Brazil.





The contribution will help strengthen Passport to Earning activities with a specific focus on financial literacy, enabling young people aged 15 to 24 to develop essential skills to better understand, manage and plan their financial futures. In a rapidly evolving economic environment, financial literacy is a critical foundation for employability, entrepreneurship and long-term economic inclusion. Additional financial literacy-related activities connected to this collaboration are expected to launch shortly.

Passport to Earning is designed to bridge the gap between learning and earning by providing young people with free, in-demand and industry-recognised skills. The program combines digital learning with local support and recognised certifications, helping young people transition into employment, entrepreneurship or further education.

The program is continuously evolving to reflect the realities of a digital economy. It integrates emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, across its learning pathways to help young people build future-ready skills that are increasingly demanded by employers, while remaining accessible and relevant to local labour market needs.

“Investing in financial literacy and digital skills is investing in young people’s independence and resilience,” said Sandra Visscher, Executive Director of UNICEF Luxembourg. “By supporting Passport to Earning, this partnership helps young people in Brazil develop practical, future-ready skills that reflect the realities of an increasingly digital and technology-driven economy.”

“Access to financial knowledge is a key driver of long-term opportunity,” said Nenter Chow, Global CEO of BitMart. “We’re proud to support UNICEF Luxembourg and Generation Unlimited in helping young people build practical, future-ready skills.”

Generation Unlimited is a global initiative led by UNICEF that brings together governments, the private sector, civil society and young people themselves to expand education, training and employment opportunities for youth aged 10 to 24. Its goal is to ensure that every young person can successfully transition from learning to earning and actively participate in the economy and society.

Through this support, young people in Brazil will gain access to tailored learning modules aligned with local labour market needs, strengthening their economic resilience and improving their prospects for the future.

About BitMart

BitMart is a trusted global digital asset service provider with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Generation Unlimited

Generation Unlimited was launched by the UN Secretary-General in 2018 and is anchored in UNICEF. It is a leading global public-private-youth partnership that brings together governments, the private sector, civil society and young people to co-create and deliver innovative solutions that expand education, skills and employment opportunities for youth worldwide.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to reach the most disadvantaged children and build a better world for every child.

UNICEF Luxembourg supports this global mission by mobilizing private sector partnerships and voluntary contributions. It also advocates nationally to uphold children’s rights, focusing on reducing inequalities, promoting gender equality, tackling child poverty, supporting mental well-being, and improving access to justice for every child.

