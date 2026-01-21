Aircraft Brake System Research Report 2026: $16.19 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Brake System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft brake system market has experienced robust growth, with its size expected to increase from $11.11 billion in 2025 to $12.06 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in global aircraft production, a rise in the adoption of multi-disc brake configurations, and the expansion of commercial aviation. Additional enhancements in runway safety through advanced braking technologies and the shift towards carbon brakes are driving demand.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $16.19 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth can be linked to emerging aircraft platforms requiring high-performance brake systems, the integration of brake-by-wire technologies for improved control, and expanding fleet renewal activities. The forecast period is expected to see growth from advancements like carbon composite materials, advanced anti-skid control units, and lightweight brake assemblies. Technological innovations are also aimed at improving heat management and extending the lifespan of brakes.

Airport infrastructure expansion is a pivotal factor in propelling market growth. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for air travel, pushing governments and operators to enhance facilities. Advanced brake systems play a crucial role in ensuring safe landings and efficient operations, facilitating the accommodation of higher traffic volumes. For instance, according to ACI-NA, the U.S. airport infrastructure investment needs for 2023-2027 are projected at $151 billion, highlighting a concerted push towards modernization.

Major industry players are leveraging carbon brake technologies to boost performance and sustainability. In August 2025, Safran S.A. announced a $523 million carbon brake facility set to open in 2030, leveraging carbon composites to offer enhanced durability and efficiency. The facility aims to meet increasing demands for sustainable braking solutions in both commercial and military aviation.

The market is also affected by acquisitions, such as the January 2023 acquisition of Matco Manufacturing by National Machine Company. This move aims to enhance aerospace capabilities in experimental and advanced air mobility markets, combining strengths in design and manufacturing with specialized brake expertise.

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Boeing, Aerospace & Electronics, and others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

Import tariffs are influencing the market by raising production costs through increased prices for raw materials such as carbon composites and hydraulic components. Despite extending lead times, tariffs are prompting localized sourcing, which could provide long-term benefits for local producers. Meanwhile, the market research report provides comprehensive statistics, insights into market segments, trends, and opportunities essential for stakeholders aiming to navigate the complex aircraft brake system industry.

Overall, the aircraft brake system market outlook remains positive, driven by technological advancements, infrastructure development, and evolving aviation demands. The report, updated regularly to reflect changes in global trade relations, equips industry participants to adapt and strategize effectively in a rapidly changing international environment.

The report classifies markets by component, actuation, brake type, aircraft type, and end-user, diving deeper into subsegments like braking system components, brakes, and wheels. It examines geographic markets and forecasts industry growth over five historic and ten forecast years.

Companies Mentioned: Notable firms such as Honeywell International Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others are thoroughly analyzed in this report.

Countries and Regions Covered: The report analyzes markets in countries like the USA, China, India, and regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and shifting manufacturing hubs.

