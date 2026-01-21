Aircraft Lighting Research Report 2026: $2.38 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft lighting market is witnessing robust growth, set to increase from $1.74 billion in 2025 to $1.86 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This uptick can be attributed to rising commercial aircraft production that fuels the demand for advanced interior and exterior lighting systems. The trend is accentuated by the widespread adoption of LED lighting aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and minimizing maintenance needs. Moreover, regulatory expansions mandating improved emergency and floor path lighting also propel market dynamics, alongside greater installations of advanced navigation lights for improved operations under low-visibility conditions.

Projected to reach $2.38 billion by 2030, the market should see a CAGR of 6.3%. Critical drivers include the increasing demand for smart, mood-adaptive cabin lighting that elevates passenger experiences, alongside the integration of lightweight, power-efficient components poised for next-gen aircraft. The market is also flooded with innovations in connected lighting systems that allow real-time control and monitoring, along with investments in customizable, premium interior lighting options to provide distinctive cabin offerings. There is active development in anti-collision and high-intensity lighting technologies fortifying operational safety.

Significant trends through the forecast period point to the continued preference for LED and energy-efficient lighting solutions, alongside innovations in emergency and safety lighting. Enhanced navigation and exterior lighting, combined with the use of lightweight materials in lighting assemblies, highlight the sector's adaptability.

For instance, STG Aerospace's introduction of eco-friendly photoluminescent systems underscores the market push towards sustainability. Featuring path-marking solutions that don't require power, these systems focus on minimizing energy use, weight, and complexity. Their commitment to sustainability is marked by a recycling enhancement to over 80% content and tree-planting initiatives.

Strategic moves in the market include Whelen Aerospace Technologies' acquisition of AeroLEDs in July 2024 to expand its LED lighting solutions, illustrating the industry's consolidation trend to augment technology portfolios. AeroLEDs brings expertise in high-performance LED solutions across various aviation sectors.

Led by key industry players such as Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Honeywell International Inc., among others, the North America region held the largest market share in 2025. Geographical coverage extends across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond, with markets adapting to changing trade dynamics and tariff alterations affecting production costs and technological adoption.

The research underscores how tariffs impact the cost sphere within manufacturing and retrofits, although they concurrently incentivize local production and innovation in cost-optimized lighting technologies.

This report offers a comprehensive view of the aircraft lighting market, detailing diverse segments, market shares, and trends. By blending detailed analytics with forward-looking assessments, the report equips industry stakeholders with essential insights for navigating the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Scope of the Report

Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Business Jets

Technology Type: LED, Fluorescent, Other Technologies

Installation Type: Line-Fit, Retrofit

End-Users: OEM, Aftermarket, MRO

Companies Featured: Astronics Corporation, Bruce Aerospace Inc., Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., and many more.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



