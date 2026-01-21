Frictionless FNOL: Aspire Wows Policyholders with Digital + Voice AI FNOL by Liberate

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspire General Insurance, an insurance carrier offering accessible non-standard auto insurance solutions, has partnered with Liberate Innovations, Inc. to deliver an AI-powered, fast-tracked First Notice of Loss (FNOL) experience.

As a rapidly growing, tech-forward carrier, Aspire General Insurance sought to make its First Notice of Loss (FNOL) process even faster and more convenient, while continuing to provide low-cost insurance options.

“There are a lot of companies that sell state minimum insurance, and there are a lot of carriers that provide a first-rate experience, but there aren’t many companies that really blend the two,” said Tyler Nicholson, Chief Revenue & Distribution Officer, Aspire. “We strive to facilitate a first-rate experience, while serving a very price-conscious customer.”

To achieve these goals, Aspire turned to Liberate, a provider of revolutionary, AI-driven solutions for the insurance industry. Aspire uses Snapsheet claims management solutions, and Liberate has a pre-built integration with Snapsheet, so it was exceptionally easy to integrate Liberate’s tools into Aspire’s claims journey.

Now that the new system is live, Aspire claimants have two options: They can either call in to report their FNOL to the AI agent, Nicole, or they can choose a self-service digital path, submitting their FNOL through a modern claim form on the website. Either way, the claim data appears in the Snapsheet claims system in real time, thanks to deep integration.

While Aspire’s claimants are happy, their employees are quite impressed too. “Over the course of our training, there were two of three standing ovations. I’d never experienced anything like that. Our people loved the platform,” said Sam Rea, Chief Technology Officer, Aspire.

How Voice AI FNOL Works:

Inbound calls are answered 24/7 with zero wait time, by the Voice AI agent, Nicole.

Nicole engages the policyholder in a human-like conversation to dynamically gather the claim information. This is not a script – it’s a dynamic, intelligent dialogue.

Voice AI is multilingual so callers can provide information in their preferred language.

Nicole can provide a claim number, trigger associated processes for the claims team and send claim confirmations via text or email.

While Nicole resolves 80% of calls autonomously, it can facilitate warm transfers to human claim professionals as needed.



“AI has unlocked a new era in insurance,” says Amrish Singh, CEO and co-founder of Liberate. “Customers get the immediate support they deserve, and carriers are no longer constrained by call center limits. At Liberate, we are transforming the claims experience so it’s faster, smarter and more scalable.”

The team at Aspire believes that technology is the future of insurance. “It’s an adapt or die environment,” said Myles Storms, Aspire Chief Operating Officer. “We’re partnering with vendors like Liberate to stay ahead of the curve."

About Liberate Innovations Inc.

Liberate is building the agentic future of insurance. Its AI-powered agents handle the full scope of insurance workflows - from sales and service to claims - allowing insurers to reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock profitability in an industry long constrained by inefficiency. Founded by Amrish Singh, Ryan Eldridge, Jason St. Pierre and a team of enterprise software and insurance veterans, Liberate partners with leading carriers and agencies to deliver transformative ROI in weeks. For more information, visit https://www.liberateinc.com/

About Aspire General Insurance

Aspire combines deep industry knowledge with smart technology to deliver better insurance outcomes for brokers and policyholders. Our mission is simple: to support independent brokers with dependable coverage, responsive service, and tools that make their jobs easier. We’re here to raise the bar in non-standard auto insurance - making it more accessible, more efficient, and more customer friendly every day. Learn more at https://www.aspiregeneral.com/ .

