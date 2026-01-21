“Medical Travel Month” January 2026 Sponsored by Medical Travel & Digital Health News in SHSMD American Hospital Association’s Calendar of Health Observances

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Travel & Digital Health News (MTDHN), the leading bi-monthly online newsletter covering the business of medical travel and digital solutions worldwide, today announces its sponsorship of the fifth annual “Medical Travel Month” in January 2026, as featured in “2026 Calendar of Health Observances & Recognition Days” published by the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development, a professional 4000-member group of the American Hospital Association. Published by CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, MTDHN, formerly Medical Travel Today, has been in circulation for 15+ years.

“For the fifth consecutive year, Medical Travel Month raises awareness of high quality and often more affordable medical care options beyond what is available locally,” says Laura Carabello, executive editor and publisher, MTDHN. “Traveling for medical care—within the U.S. or abroad—enables access to high-quality, cost-effective treatment across a wide range of procedures. This newsletter reaches key healthcare stakeholders, including health plans, self-insured benefits decision-makers and providers, alongside consumers seeking to understand the value of receiving care at Centers of Excellence and other care settings nationwide and globally.”

Valued at 46.78 billion USD in 2026, the medical tourism industry continues to expand as a result of healthcare technology improvements, competitive rates and regional growth, predominantly in areas such as India, Thailand, Malaysia. Mexico and Central America. Common popular procedures include cosmetic surgeries, dental care, cancer care and cardiovascular operations. Experts predict growth will continue and the market size will reach more than 111 billion USD by 2029.

Updated in 2020 to include booming digital and telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, MTDHN shares monthly interviews with industry-leading experts who provide their perspectives and outlooks on the futures of these industries.

Read the top interviews of 2025 here.

Hospitals and medical travel facilities are invited to submit a 500-word descriptor with photos to be featured in MTDHN at no charge editor@medicaltraveltoday.com.

About Medical Travel & Digital Health News

MTDHN, a leading international B2B online newsletter, reaches self-insured employers, benefits consultants, TPAs, brokers, stop loss companies and other intermediaries. www.medicaltraveltoday.com

Media:

Dylan Matukaitis

CPR Communications

dmatukaitis@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 49