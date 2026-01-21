Cre8tive Unveils Next-Generation Government Accounting Solution for Federal Contractors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8tive Technology and Design (Cre8tive), a leading provider of advanced manufacturing technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Government Accounting Service—a comprehensive financial management offering purpose-built to help U.S. government contractors and manufacturers strengthen compliance readiness, streamline reporting, and improve audit transparency. The new solution is positioned to support strong business demand in 2026 as regulatory expectations and federal oversight continue to increase across the sector.



Cre8tive’s Government Accounting Service delivers an end-to-end financial management framework that incorporates automated cost allocation, management of Long-Term Agreements (LTA), integrated project accounting, indirect rate analysis, and detailed job-cost tracking. The service seamlessly connects with existing Kinetic ERP environments to provide real-time data visibility and tighter financial controls. Proactive regulatory monitoring and documentation support help organizations maintain compliance and reduce audit exposure under FAR, CAS, and DCAA guidelines.



“With regulatory requirements intensifying, manufacturers are being challenged to achieve greater financial precision with limited internal capacity,” said Bob Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer at Cre8tive Technology and Design. “Our solution provides organizations with the systems, structure, and experienced support necessary to manage complex government contract accounting requirements—without the cost of building or expanding internal accounting teams.”



Built for scalability, the service adapts to evolving program complexity and contract volume, supporting organizations from early-stage subcontractors to large federal prime contractors. The solution includes expert advisory oversight, configurable workflows, automation technology to reduce manual reporting, and structured documentation, including DCAA Incurred Cost Electronic (ICE) reporting to support audit readiness.



In addition to financial management and compliance services, Cre8tive provides training and ongoing support to reinforce internal capability to ensure long-term operational sustainability.



For more information on Cre8tive’s accounting solutions for government contractors, visit cntd.com/governmentaccounting.

About Cre8tive Technology and Design:

Cre8tive Technology and Design is a leading provider of business-critical ERP technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies. Specializing in Epicor ERP implementation and customization, Cre8tive provides personalized solutions to help businesses in aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated industries to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Cre8tive supports customers across the globe with more than 150 business professionals and industry experts. For more information, visit ctnd.com