Specac Acquires Amax Precision Ltd

Orpington, UK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specac, Ltd ("Specac" or the “Group”), an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company and leader in the design and manufacture of spectroscopy accessories and sample prep solutions, announced today the acquisition of Amax Precision Ltd (“Amax”), a global leader in analytical instrument precision contract manufacturing.

The newly combined companies will expand the Group’s technological and manufacturing capabilities, driving deeper relationships with OEM partners across the globe, while raising the Group’s life sciences presence. Amax provides high-precision engineering, manufacturing, and higher-level assembly and test capabilities, which when combined with Specac’s designed-in and module-based assembly capabilities, enables greater vertical integration. The resulting service suite global instrumentation partner has truly international reach with more than 400 employees on three continents, and a substantial footprint co-located with their clients’ production and engineering sites.

“Joining Specac marks an exciting new chapter” said Thomas Chen, Chairman of Amax. “This not only broadens our exposure to new global markets but also represents a meaningful new step for us. We appreciate the support that will help us grow and gradually reach the next level.”

“We are delighted with the opportunity to support existing Specac and Amax customers with an expanded set of capabilities as an OEM Partner” said Mark Dearden, President and CEO of Specac Group. ”This acquisition is a pivotal step in building a best-in-class OEM partner for analytical instrumentation.”

Dave Patteson, Ampersand’s Partner, added, "Amax’s merger into the Specac group will substantially increase scale, client capabilities, and life science contributions. Specac and Amax have complementary and high-quality offerings, multi-decade client relationships, and strong technical leadership”.

About Amax

Amax is a leader in precision contract machining specialising in high-mix, low-volume components, headquartered in Singapore with production facilities in Malaysia and India. It was founded in 1995 and has built up longstanding customer relationships through exceptional quality and innovation. Amax’s core competency is in engineering critical machined parts with ultra-low micron tolerances that feed into higher-level modules or systems. It is specialised in high-mix and low-volume precision components and assembly services. Its products fall into three key segments: medical/life sciences (Diagnostics, Surgical & DNA sequencing Applications), instrumentation (Analytical & Test Applications), semiconductors (Front End Applications).

About Specac

Specac is a global spectroscopy accessory and sample preparation business serving OEMs, laboratory equipment resellers, and a diverse range of end users. Its core expertise is in infrared accessories, optics and process cells, alongside hydraulic presses for sample preparation. Following the Amax acquisition, it has more than 400 employees on 3 continents, with products being manufactured at its purpose-built 33,000 sq ft headquarters in Orpington, UK, its new, custom-designed facility in Mt. Kisco, New York, USA, and at the Amax sites in Melaka, Malaysia, and Coimbatore, India. Ampersand Capital Partners acquired Specac in March 2024 and soon after acquired the assets of Harrick Scientific to build a globally active spectroscopy accessory segment leader.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

