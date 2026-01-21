Drugs Don’t Work Webinar to Examine What It Means to Be a Drug-Free Workplace in 2026

Millburn, NJ, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) invites New Jersey business leaders to its 26th annual members webinar, “What Does Being a Drug-Free Workplace Mean in 2026?” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 10. This free webinar is part of PDFNJ’s workplace prevention initiative, Drugs Don’t Work in New Jersey.

As employers continue to navigate evolving workplace challenges, the webinar will focus on the meaning of a drug-free workplace in 2026, including prevention strategies, policy considerations, and the employer’s role in addressing substance use and addiction before they escalate.

A recent study conducted by Columbia University researchers identified a strong connection between work-related disabilities and an increased risk of opioid overdose. The study found that individuals unable to work due to physical or mental health conditions face significantly higher risks of prescription opioid use and overdose. Researchers also noted that limited access to healthcare, ongoing pain management needs, and prolonged absence from the workforce can further increase these risks.

“These findings reinforce why employers play such a critical role in prevention,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “A truly drug-free workplace in 2026 means creating an environment where supervisors and employees are equipped to recognize early warning signs, respond appropriately, and support recovery. This webinar will help business leaders understand how prevention-focused workplace policies can protect both their workforce and their organization.”

The webinar will feature Nancy Delogu, a Washington, D.C.–based attorney at Littler Mendelson, P.C. and a nationally recognized expert on substance use and the workplace. The discussion will be moderated by Bert Baron, host of WRNJ’s Morning Program and the B•Inspired podcast.

Attendees will receive post-webinar resources to support prevention efforts and strengthen workplace policies.

Register for the free webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7617647077551/WN_psMG4X3aTgigWfaZOGZCog#/registration

For questions about this webinar or the programs and services offered to New Jersey businesses by PDFNJ, contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator, at bill@drugfreenj.org or 862-253-6808.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.