Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Research Report 2026: $4.11 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU) market has experienced consistent growth, expanding from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $3.62 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is fueled by the early adoption of APUs, which enables independent aircraft operation without ground support, as well as an increasing demand for reliable electric power for onboard systems. Additionally, advancements in combustion engine-based APUs and the use of alternative fuels like diesel, gas, and propane contribute to this trend. The integration of batteries and hydraulic accumulators supports engine starting functions, while the expansion of commercial aircraft fleets mandates the standardized installation of APUs.
Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $4.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by a rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission APU technologies, increasing adoption of hybrid and electric APUs, rising aircraft production, and modernization programs that require advanced auxiliary power systems. Technological advancements are enhancing APU reliability, noise reduction, and thermal efficiency, while regulatory emphasis on reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency in aviation is expanding.
The surge in aircraft deliveries also propels the market's growth. For instance, Airbus SE reported an 11% increase in deliveries in 2023, escalating the demand for APUs, which provide necessary energy for aircraft's electrical and pneumatic systems. The need for innovative and energy-efficient solutions is becoming paramount. Leading companies like Pratt & Whitney and PBS Group are collaborating to develop next-gen APUs with higher power density and improved efficiency. These advancements are critical for commercial and military aviation, offering operational flexibility and environmental benefits like diminished fuel consumption and reduced emissions.
In October 2024, Snow Peak Capital LLC acquired TurbineAero Inc., which specializes in manufacturing APUs, to bolster its market leadership and operational capabilities. This acquisition aims to enhance TurbineAero's market presence globally, expanding APU maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for both commercial and military sectors.
Major market players include Honeywell International, Hamilton Sundstrand, Technodinamika, Kinetics Ltd., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Safran Power Units, United Technologies Corporation, and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly through the forecast period. However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for imported components, but they are also promoting local manufacturing and supply chain resilience.
The comprehensive market research report delivers insights on market size, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and futuristic trends, equipping stakeholders with essential data for strategic decision-making. These insights offer a holistic view of the market, identifying opportunities for growth and innovation in the aircraft auxiliary power unit sector.
Market Segmentation: The report divides the market by product, aircraft type, and end users:
- By Product: Battery Power; Electric Ground Power
- By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing; Wide Body; Narrow Body; Rotary Wing; UAV
- By End User: Military Aircrafts; Commercial Aircrafts; General Aviation
Subsegments:
- Battery Power: Lithium-Ion; Nickel-Cadmium
- Electric Ground Power Units: Ground; Mobile
Companies Mentioned: Honeywell International Inc., Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation, Technodinamika, and others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation
- Technodinamika
- Kinetics Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce PLC
- AEGIS Power Systems Inc.
- Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.
- Safran Power Units SAS
- United Technologies Corporation
- The Dewey Electronics Corporation
- Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH
- General Electric Company
- BAE Systems plc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- BOSA S.A.
- JSC NPP Aerosila
- PBS Group a. s.
- Microturbo
- Falck Schmidt Defence Systems A/S
- Hartzell Aerospace
- The Marvin Group
- AMETEK Airtechnology Group
- Behlman Electronics Inc.
- Tecknowledgey
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Aerospace Turbine Rotables Inc.
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Airborne Systems North America
- Aircraft Electronics Association
