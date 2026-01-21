Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Research Report 2026: $4.11 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU) market has experienced consistent growth, expanding from $3.5 billion in 2025 to $3.62 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.4%. This growth is fueled by the early adoption of APUs, which enables independent aircraft operation without ground support, as well as an increasing demand for reliable electric power for onboard systems. Additionally, advancements in combustion engine-based APUs and the use of alternative fuels like diesel, gas, and propane contribute to this trend. The integration of batteries and hydraulic accumulators supports engine starting functions, while the expansion of commercial aircraft fleets mandates the standardized installation of APUs.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $4.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.3%. This anticipated growth is driven by a rising demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission APU technologies, increasing adoption of hybrid and electric APUs, rising aircraft production, and modernization programs that require advanced auxiliary power systems. Technological advancements are enhancing APU reliability, noise reduction, and thermal efficiency, while regulatory emphasis on reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency in aviation is expanding.

The surge in aircraft deliveries also propels the market's growth. For instance, Airbus SE reported an 11% increase in deliveries in 2023, escalating the demand for APUs, which provide necessary energy for aircraft's electrical and pneumatic systems. The need for innovative and energy-efficient solutions is becoming paramount. Leading companies like Pratt & Whitney and PBS Group are collaborating to develop next-gen APUs with higher power density and improved efficiency. These advancements are critical for commercial and military aviation, offering operational flexibility and environmental benefits like diminished fuel consumption and reduced emissions.

In October 2024, Snow Peak Capital LLC acquired TurbineAero Inc., which specializes in manufacturing APUs, to bolster its market leadership and operational capabilities. This acquisition aims to enhance TurbineAero's market presence globally, expanding APU maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for both commercial and military sectors.

Major market players include Honeywell International, Hamilton Sundstrand, Technodinamika, Kinetics Ltd., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Safran Power Units, United Technologies Corporation, and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly through the forecast period. However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for imported components, but they are also promoting local manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

The comprehensive market research report delivers insights on market size, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and futuristic trends, equipping stakeholders with essential data for strategic decision-making. These insights offer a holistic view of the market, identifying opportunities for growth and innovation in the aircraft auxiliary power unit sector.

Market Segmentation: The report divides the market by product, aircraft type, and end users:

By Product: Battery Power; Electric Ground Power

Battery Power; Electric Ground Power By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing; Wide Body; Narrow Body; Rotary Wing; UAV

Fixed Wing; Wide Body; Narrow Body; Rotary Wing; UAV By End User: Military Aircrafts; Commercial Aircrafts; General Aviation

Subsegments:

Battery Power: Lithium-Ion; Nickel-Cadmium

Lithium-Ion; Nickel-Cadmium Electric Ground Power Units: Ground; Mobile

Companies Mentioned: Honeywell International Inc., Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation, Technodinamika, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



