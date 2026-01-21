Thrust Vector Control Research Report 2026: $20.91 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thrust Vector Control Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The thrust vector control (TVC) market is on an impressive growth trajectory, expanding from $13.94 billion in 2025 to an estimated $15.14 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Several factors contribute to this surge, such as the increasing adoption of TVC systems in ballistic missiles and launch vehicles, modernization of fighter aircraft, the development of precision electromechanical actuators, and rising defense spending that supports the integration of advanced control electronics.

Expected to reach $20.91 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 8.4%, the TVC market's robust growth outlook spans multiple fronts. Increasing demand for reusable launch vehicles, integration of lightweight actuators in next-generation missiles, and the rise of commercial space missions are key drivers. These trends emphasize the need for advanced control systems, electromechanical TVC technologies, and hybrid TVC mechanisms that enhance maneuverability and reduce system complexity.

The surge in demand for corporate and military satellites is further propelling the TVC market. With commercial launch activity on the rise- evidenced by the Space Foundation's report of 223 global launch attempts in January 2024-the need for sophisticated TVC systems is becoming more critical. North American markets are leading the way, while the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Major industry players such as General Electric, Raytheon Technologies, and Boeing are at the forefront of advancing 3D printing technologies to enhance space launch systems. For instance, Relativity Space's revolutionary Terran 1 rocket, composed entirely of 3D-printed parts, showcases the potential of additive manufacturing in TVC applications. It's a trend that offers significant advantages in terms of reducing manufacturing time and costs while creating complex components.

Significant industry moves include Safran's $1.8 billion acquisition of Collins Aerospace's actuation and flight control business, aimed at bolstering technological capabilities in commercial and military aircraft systems. The competitive landscape features key players like Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman, and Rolls-Royce Holdings, all contributing to advancements in TVC systems.

Challenges persist due to shifting trade relations and increasing tariffs on aerospace components, affecting production costs and delivery timelines. However, this is also creating openings for regional suppliers as countries aim to localize manufacturing and invest in domestic TVC production.

The thrust vector control market report provides a comprehensive analysis of global market size, regional shares, and emerging trends. It offers valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges facing the industry, equipping stakeholders with the information needed to navigate this dynamic landscape.

Report Scope

Types: Gimbal Nozzle, Thrusters, Flex Nozzle, Rotating Nozzle, Others

Systems: Thrust Vector Actuation System, Injection System, Thruster System

Applications: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Missiles, Fighter Aircraft

End-Users: Space Agencies, Defense

Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



