VerifiedX Launches Butterfly, a Crypto Payment App Designed for Everyone

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifiedX today announced Butterfly , a payment app that brings cryptocurrency to the mainstream.

Delivering on the original promise of Bitcoin, the platform bypasses the conventional banking system and lets anyone send Bitcoin or dollar-backed stablecoins as easily as using the mainstream payment apps that millions of people already use daily — for a penny per transaction, regardless of size. Butterfly also empowers everyday people to earn institutional-grade interest on their savings, and introduces an innovative refund button that reverses mistaken payments.

The End of Crypto Confusion

For over a decade, digital currency has been gated by complexity: confusing private keys, difficult software, and the fear of making a mistake. Butterfly eliminates these barriers. Accessible via a simple encrypted login on any browser on any device, this new platform offers an interface as familiar as the ones in the payment apps that millions of people use every day.

However, unlike traditional apps that restrict transaction sizes or block international transfers and store personal information, Butterfly has no sending limits and no borders. It is the first platform that lets anyone harness the power of blockchains without ever needing to understand the engineering behind them.

“Crypto is broken. It’s too hard to use and has delivered almost zero real-life utility for the average person. It’s time to fix that,” said Jay Pollak, founding validator and head of strategy and business development at the VerifiedX Foundation. “We are taking a sledgehammer to the walls of traditional finance. Butterfly gives people the power to be their own bank — their own savings and loan — without needing permission from anyone.”

Key Features

Easy to Use: No blockchain jargon. Just a straightforward interface that looks like the payment apps people already use.

No blockchain jargon. Just a straightforward interface that looks like the payment apps people already use. Super Low Fees: Whether sending $100 or $100 million, the cost is a flat $0.01 fee, ensuring global finance is accessible to all economic levels.

Whether sending $100 or $100 million, the cost is a flat $0.01 fee, ensuring global finance is accessible to all economic levels. Frictionless Global Payments: Send Bitcoin and major U.S. dollar stablecoins (USDT and USDC) anywhere in the world, instantly. Butterfly operates on a secure, decentralized network that never closes, supporting messaging and media alongside every transaction.

Send Bitcoin and major U.S. dollar stablecoins (USDT and USDC) anywhere in the world, instantly. Butterfly operates on a secure, decentralized network that never closes, supporting messaging and media alongside every transaction. Institutional Yield for All: Through a strategic integration with Blockdaemon , Butterfly democratizes access to high-yield savings. Users can earn interest on their assets — previously difficult for everyday users to access — automatically within the app.

Through a , Butterfly democratizes access to high-yield savings. Users can earn interest on their assets — previously difficult for everyday users to access — automatically within the app. An “Undo” Button for Crypto: Users retain 100% ownership of their money without the fear of human error. Butterfly introduces a “callback” feature that can reverse a transaction sent to the wrong address before it settles.

Users retain 100% ownership of their money without the fear of human error. Butterfly introduces a “callback” feature that can reverse a transaction sent to the wrong address before it settles. Seamless Banking Integration: Moving cash between a conventional bank account and the crypto ecosystem is often difficult. Butterfly solves this by aggregating leading providers — Banxa, MoonPay, Crypto.com, and Stripe — into a single intelligent routing system, ensuring users always get the best rates without leaving the app.

Moving cash between a conventional bank account and the crypto ecosystem is often difficult. Butterfly solves this by aggregating leading providers — Banxa, MoonPay, Crypto.com, and Stripe — into a single intelligent routing system, ensuring users always get the best rates without leaving the app. Real Ownership, No IOUs: Unlike centralized authorities that issue synthetic “wrapped” products (essentially digital IOUs), Butterfly users hold the actual underlying asset. This protects funds from potential liquidity crises, centralized insolvency, and hidden lending risks.



Availability

Butterfly is scheduled for beta release on January 21, 2026. It will be available globally via mobile and desktop web browsers at befree.io . New features will roll out automatically in the coming weeks and months.

About VerifiedX

VerifiedX (VFX) is the people’s network, a next-generation decentralized protocol that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin-specific reliever chain, focused on trust, transparency, freedom, independence, and deflationary economics. Through products like SwitchBlade and the Butterfly social payment platform, VerifiedX makes saving, spending, storing, tokenizing, earning yield, and accessing credit simple and user-first — all while remaining completely self-custodial, empowering everyone to be their own bank. Learn more at VerifiedX.io .