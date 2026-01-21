Strike48 Launches First Agentic Log Intelligence Platform, Closing "Visibility Gap" That Hinders AI Across Security and IT

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strike48 today announced the launch of the first Agentic Log Intelligence Platform, a new category of security and IT operations software designed to eliminate the fragmented log infrastructures and cost-driven blind spots that limits the reach and impact of AI agents.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, these visibility gaps continue to obscure large portions of their environments. Strike48 makes 100% log visibility economically and operationally viable, giving AI agents the full context they need to move from analysis and assistance to execution.

“When cost or compatibility limits force teams to leave a third of environments uncovered, AI agents are flying blind,” said Ken Naumann, CEO of Strike48. “Strike48 closes that visibility gap, empowering organizations to streamline operations, lower storage costs, and address risk more effectively.”

Agentic Log Intelligence: A New Approach

Agentic Log Intelligence unifies all log data, regardless of where it lives, into a single operational fabric for autonomous AI agents. Strike48 delivers a true single pane of glass across cloud, on-prem, SaaS, and data lake environments, eliminating redundant log stores and the tradeoff between cost and coverage.

By decoupling storage from upfront parsing and schema decisions, organizations can retain and query all logs at scale without sacrificing performance or breaking budgets. This enables AI agents to reason over complete, high-fidelity data—something legacy SIEMs and observability platforms with bolt-on AI cannot achieve.

Prospector Studio: No-Code Agent Platform

To operationalize Agentic Log Intelligence, Strike48’s Prospector Studio provides a no‑code platform for building, managing, and deploying autonomous agents across log‑based and alert‑driven use cases. Security and IT teams are now able to extend pre-built agents or design entirely new workflows for threat hunting, incident response, compliance automation, fraud detection, and more—without dedicated AI engineering resources.

"Pure LLM agents are unpredictable. Pure automation is brittle," said Tim Leehealey, VP of Corporate Strategy and Operations. "We combine deterministic steps where consistency matters with cognitive steps where reasoning is required. That's how we deliver agents that are both reliable and intelligent."

Strike48 Security Agent Package

Strike48 is also introducing its first Agentic Package: a set of pre-built agents modeled after a modern security operations center. These agents automatically coordinate alert triage, phishing identification, patient-zero discovery, forensic evidence collection, and executive reporting—handing work off to one another autonomously and compressing investigations from hours to minutes.

"In early deployments, we've seen mean time to detection drop below eight minutes, uncovered active phishing attempts that legacy SIEMs missed, auto-generated validated detections before real attacks occurred, and much more," continued Leehealey. "This is a critical shift from AI that helps you work to AI that does the work."

Prospector Studio is available today at www.strike48.com .

Proven Foundation: The Devo Heritage

Strike48 is a new product brand from Devo, the cloud‑native logging and security platform trusted by Fortune 500 organizations for over a decade. That battle‑tested infrastructure now serves as the foundation for Strike48’s agentic platform. Strike48 enters the market with a clear advantage: proven scale, proven reliability, and deep understanding of how security operations teams actually work.

About Strike48

Strike48 is the agentic log intelligence platform that combines complete log visibility with AI agents that run investigations, automate detection engineering, and orchestrate response—at machine speed, 24/7. Strike48 delivers a no-code agent development platform combined with agentic clusters that address security, IT, and compliance use-cases. A product brand from Devo Technology, Strike48 is headquartered in Boston, MA and backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures, and Eurazeo.