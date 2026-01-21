Collect&Exchange Launches Live Crypto Acquiring – A Secure, Enterprise-Grade Crypto Payment Innovation for Global Businesses

Limassol, Cyprus, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collect&Exchange, a regulated Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) operating across the European Union and European Economic Area, announces the innovative launch of Live Crypto Acquiring – a secure, MiCAR-aligned crypto payment solution that enables businesses to accept and exchange cryptocurrency as part of their standard operations.





Designed for companies that already use acquiring and digital payments, Crypto Acquiring from Collect&Exchange brings crypto into a structured, controlled and auditable framework, meeting the expectations of highly eperienced finance, compliance and operations teams.

Built on strong engineering expertise and regulatory-first architecture, the solution removes transactional friction from crypto payments while maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency and operational reliability.

Crypto Acquiring from Collect&Exchange allows any business to accept cryptocurrency payments within a predictable acquiring-style flow. Payments are initiated via QR codes or dedicated wallet addresses and seamlessly integrated into websites, platforms, applications or internal billing systems.

The solution is suitable for a wide range of industries – including e-commerce, iGaming, dating platforms and digital services – as well as any merchant, fintech company, PSP or platform seeking to expand payment acceptance while remaining fully compliant within the EU.

All crypto payments are managed through a single, full-featured personalized corporate account, providing businesses with complete visibility and control over their transaction flows.

Key management capabilities include: single dashboard for all crypto transactions, real-time transaction status and confirmations, clear visibility of credited funds, centralized transaction control across business operations. This approach eliminates the need for multiple providers or disconnected systems, allowing crypto payments to scale together with the business.

Collect&Exchange Crypto Acquiring supports both API-based integration and manual payment workflows, ensuring flexibility for different business models and transaction volumes.

Integration and workflow options include:

API integration for platforms and applications

Manual payment orders for invoices or custom deals

Webhook notifications for automatic payment status updates

Businesses receive full assistance with technical implementation, ensuring fast onboarding and smooth integration into existing payment flows.

Funds received via Crypto Acquiring are credited to the merchant within the Collect&Exchange system under a named account structure – no pooled funds.

The solution supports: automatic crypto-to-fiat routing, dedicated crypto wallet, transparent and auditable transaction flows. Once funds are credited, businesses can manage them within the same environment – including exchange and conversion to fiat, using Collect&Exchange’s regulated exchange infrastructure.

Crypto Acquiring from Collect&Exchange operates within a MiCAR-aligned model, designed to meet EU regulatory and operational expectations. Key compliance principles include: MiCAR-aligned crypto acquiring provider, controlled and auditable processes, transparent transaction flows, consistent asset support within one system, scalable across business operations.

Supported digital assets include USDC, USDC.e, BTC, ETH, BNB, TRX and POL, all managed within a unified infrastructure.

“Businesses don’t need hype – they need payment systems they can rely on,” said Yaron Noah, founder of the C&E company, - “Crypto Acquiring from Collect&Exchange is built to fit into real operational environments. It provides a predictable payment flow, strong compliance and centralized control, allowing companies to use crypto confidently as part of their everyday business.”

To learn more or apply, visit site: https://acquiring.collectnexchange.cy

About Collect&Exchange

Collect&Exchange is a regulated Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized to operate across the EU and EEA. The company delivers crypto exchange, settlement and crypto payment solutions within a structured, compliant and operationally transparent framework. Collect&Exchange enables businesses to manage digital assets, accept crypto payments and scale operations through a single professional application built to EU standards.

https://acquiring.collectnexchange.cy/

